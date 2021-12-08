Police investigating shooting death in Hillside Court on Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a shooting in Hillside Court in Southside Richmond this morning.

Around 8:08 a.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue and found a male victim dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is still active.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.





Photos: Howie Williams/WRIC

Weeks ago, on November 26, a 26-year-old man was shot in Hillside Court.

On Monday, another man had died from gunshot wounds on Southlawn Avenue in Hillside Court.

Early investigation has lead Richmond Police to believe the two incidents this week are not connected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with further information once it is available.

