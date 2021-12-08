ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP looking for volunteers to participate in training exercises with trooper recruits, instructors

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Michigan State Police is looking for citizen volunteers who want to take part in scenario-based training with members of the 140th Trooper Recruit School and their instructors.

The exercises will be held at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek from Jan. 10-12, according to a news release Wednesday.

“We’re looking for unique ways to bridge the gap with the people we serve,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This is an excellent opportunity for residents to see how recruits are learning and practicing the skills they’ll ultimately use on the job. This training opportunity will provide valuable insight to both the recruits and civilian participants.”

Participants need to be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license to qualify. They’ll also be subject to a criminal background check, submit to a weapons search onsite and must sign a liability waiver.

Applications are available here . The deadline to apply is Dec. 17.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

