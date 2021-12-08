ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 11 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

By James Brumley
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

It's been a great year for the overall market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is up a healthy 18% since the end of 2020, and is seemingly still going strong.

Not every Nasdaq-listed name, however, is participating in this rally despite the exchange's affinity for high-growth technology names. In fact, more than half of the Nasdaq's stocks are actually down year to date, even if only by a little. Of course, this spotty weakness has some bargain-hungry investors licking their chops.

Before plowing into one of these beaten-down tickers just because it's been beaten down, though, it might be wise to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

Down, and maybe even out

Don't sweat the fact that the majority of Nasdaq-listed stocks are in the red through 2021 thus far. A bunch of those tickers are small-caps and micro-caps, which can often be expected to underperform en route to bankruptcy and/or a delisting. Limiting the look to the Nasdaq's mid-caps and bigger (market caps of more than $2 billion) dramatically improves the number of tickers that are up year to date. And, even among those remaining laggards, there are several one-off train wrecks most investors likely saw coming.

For instance, shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) (you know it as online shopping website wish.com) are down 82% since last December's public offering, as investors increasingly ignore the early hype surrounding that IPO and turn their focus on reality-rooted concerns regarding its actual growth prospects. It's an all-too-common tale. Meanwhile, while fitness equipment made by Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was all the rage when the pandemic was in full swing last year, the contagion's containment this year has deflated demand for its stock. Its shares are off 71% year to date.

Beyond ContextLogic's and Peloton's implosions, though, there are several identifiable themes among the Nasdaq's biggest 2021 losers to date.

One of those themes is extreme weakness among Chinese stocks, and Chinese technology stocks in particular. As of Monday, Chindata (NASDAQ: CD) , iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) , Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) , and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ: KC) were all down by more than 60% since the end of 2020.

Some of the weakness can be attributed to business-related headwinds, not the least of which are tougher comps created by a surge in business in the midst of last year's pandemic-prompted lockdowns. Mostly, though, blame China's ride-hailing company DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) . DiDi ran afoul of several of China's regulatory agencies when it sought a public listing on a U.S. exchange in June, defying Beijing's scrutiny of the company underway at the time.

The decision reaccelerated a months-long crackdown of China's leading technology companies, ultimately leading to the recently planned delisting of DiDi Global's NYSE listing and relisting at a Hong Kong exchange. Some observers suggest DiDi's decision could be mirrored by other Chinese companies with U.S.-listed stocks, cutting off a key source of funding as well as a big source of demand for their shares. These stocks are simply trapped by uncertainty in the meantime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJrwu_0dHEfe6K00

Image source: Getty Images.

Several of the Nasdaq's biotechnology listings have also lost an inordinate amount of their value this year. As of Monday, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) , Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) , AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) , and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) are down by 60%, 65%, 65%, and 70% (respectively) since the end of 2020.

The reasons for these steep sell-offs are as varied as the four companies in question. In all four cases, though, the sell-offs are ultimately rooted in worries that these biopharma companies' flagship in-development drugs aren't apt to live up to once-lofty expectations.

TG Therapeutics' cancer-fighting umbralisib, for example, is scheduled to be scrutinized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (or ODAC) before the agency makes a final decision on the therapy. The usually unnecessary step doesn't preclude the possibility of an eventual approval, but it does cast a shadow of doubt on the FDA's opinion of the drug's safety.

Finally, while a slew of biotech stocks are well into the red this year, several non-biotech Nasdaq-listed healthcare stocks are also deep in the hole. Shares of healthcare plan provider Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) are off by 74% as of early December. Health clinic chain 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) and telehealth platform LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) are down 64% and 60%.

These particular plunges aren't tough to explain. Telehealth visits facilitated by LifeStance last year, for example, aren't quite as necessary now that COVID-19 vaccines are making a dent in the pandemic. Clover Health shares are down big-time, but much like ContextLogic, this stock is suffering the post-IPO blues stemming from its well-hyped debut via a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC ) merger completed in January.

1Life Healthcare shares are down so much mostly because it was up so much in 2020, also whipped around by the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. The thing is, those unusual circumstances are why you should view all of these losses (along with the healthcare sector's overall 2021 weakness) as one bigger-picture trend.

Buy, sell, or hold?

So now what? Are these drubbings an opportunity, or a warning? As always, it depends.

The broad weakness from the healthcare sector is indeed a buying opportunity. Investors have sought out other sectors at the expense of healthcare stocks over the course of the past several months. All sectors constantly fall in and out of favor, though, so shopping for a new name from this group is a smart idea at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpDBB_0dHEfe6K00

^SPX data by YCharts

Just be picky when making those selections, as none of the four aforementioned Nasdaq-listed biotech stocks are worth the risk here. That's not to suggest these tickers can't rebound. It's simply to say their recent weakness is a warning of sorts that shouldn't be ignored. It's not unusual for developmental biotech names to crash and burn, having never really become what many investors hoped they might.

As for all the Nasdaq's Chinese stocks, the four in question here (along with most of the others not discussed) are indeed hands-off until further notice. Although not every one of them is destined for a delisting, every one of them is at serious risk of being scrutinized into submission by China's regulators. Without even having an inkling of what their future holds, the smart decision is simply steering clear if you're not in any of these names right now.

The possibility that the broad market itself could soon be bumping into an economic headwind, of course, only makes most of these laggards even less ownable here.

10 stocks we like better than ContextLogic Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and ContextLogic Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Editas Medicine and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends AbCellera Biologics Inc., TG Therapeutics, and iQiyi. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Crash

The stock market looks frothy at the moment, and a downturn could happen within the next year. Intuitive Surgical is the leader in the robotic-assisted surgery market, which is ripe for growth. Eli Lilly has several blockbuster products that continue to post strong top-line gains. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#Ipo#Nasdaqindex#Ixic#Contextlogic#Wish Com#Peloton Interactive
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Today, only six companies surpass $1 trillion in market capitalization. But the coming years should see some other prominent businesses reach that level. J&J, UnitedHealth, Mastercard, and Broadcom all stand good chances of getting there. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
investing.com

Millennials: 2 Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy Now

Last month, I’d discussed some investing strategies for millennials in this volatile environment. Canadian and global markets have thrived since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. However, the promise of rising interest rates has stoked concern over a potential correction. Today, I want to look at two bank stocks that look discounted after the last bank earnings season of 2021. Let’s jump in.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Money Morning

Shiba Inu 2025 Price Prediction: Potential 1,104% Gains?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the cryptocurrency market by storm when it skyrocketed a staggering 60,000,000% over the past year. The historic gains commanded the attention of anyone investing in cryptos. That dreaded feeling of missing out cast over investors reading stories about how a $10 investment a year ago would have grown into millions.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Watch these six stocks next week for a Nasdaq 100 bounce

The Nasdaq 100 will have a new look on December 18 when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) all make the jump to the highly-watched index as part of the annual reconstitution. Those six will replace CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW),...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy