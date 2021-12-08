ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All units in new BeltLine apartment building will be deemed affordable housing

By Collin Kelley
 3 days ago
A rendering of Madison Reynoldstown (Courtesy Atlanta Housing)

Atlanta Housing, the city’s housing authority, will develop Madison Reynoldstown, a 116-unit apartment complex on the Atlanta BeltLine with all homes reserved for affordable housing.

Located at 872 Memorial Drive, just steps from the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, the one-, two-, and three-bedroom units will be deemed affordable for working families earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Through the authority’s HomeFlex program, AH will provide subsidy to 46 of those units, which will be dedicated to working families earning up to 30 percent of the AMI.

The building will also have 2,700 square feet of ground floor retail space fronting the BeltLine. Residents will also be a short stroll to Publix and the shops at Madison Yards as well as Atlanta Dairies.

Madison Reynoldstown will also front the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.

The post All units in new BeltLine apartment building will be deemed affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

