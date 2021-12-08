ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland to Make Switch to New Genie Service on Wednesday

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Disneyland today will roll out its new Genie service, a sort of digital concierge that will also replace the popular Fastpass system that helped park visitors avoid lengthy lines at some of the most popular attractions.

The Disney Genie service is available through the existing Disneyland app. Park visitors merely need to install the most recent update of the app.

The Genie service will offer forecasts of wait times for various attractions at the theme park, so visitors can schedule their day more efficiently.

Disneyland officials say it is much like a navigation app on smart phones that helps motorists avoid traffic jams.

The basic service, which also allows people to make dining reservations or place mobile food orders, is free.

However, for an extra $20 per park ticket, visitors can get the Genie+ service, which includes all the features of the free app but also includes access to the ``Lightning Lane'' for one attraction at a time. The service, similar to the Fastpass, will be available for popular rides such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Haunted Mansion.

But park visitors will have to pay a little more -- between $7 and $20 depending on demand -- to get ``Lightning Lane'' access to the three most popular attractions: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland and Radiator Springs Racers and Webslingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at California Adventure.

The Genie+ app will also include the unlimited photo downloads and other ``audio experiences and photo features.''

