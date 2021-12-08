ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldon Smith reportedly arrested on felony DUI charge

By Jordan Cohn
 3 days ago

Aldon Smith made an NFL comeback in 2020 for the Dallas Cowboys after dealing with several off-field issues over the course of the past few years. However, it appears that those issues have caught up to him once again.

According to TMZ , Smith was arrested on Monday on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The former All-Pro defender was involved in a two-car accident in which someone suffered a minor injury. Smith was arrested on the scene and booked into jail on Monday night, with bail set at $50,000.

This is the second run-in with the law that Smith has had in 2021 alone, as he was arrested back in April on charges of second-degree battery. Days before, he had signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, though they ultimately released him before the season began, cutting him in August.

Smith has one of the biggest "what could have been" career arcs in league history. He entered the league with a bang, bursting out of the gate with a 14-sack rookie campaign after the 49ers selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2011 draft. His sophomore campaign was even stronger, earning him both Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades after a dominant 19.5-sack showing.

It was then that his drug and legal issues began, and he wouldn't go on to play another full 16-game season until 2020, when the Cowboys gave him another shot and he performed admirably, recording five sacks and leading the league in fumble return yards.

Now, the 32-year-old Smith is in trouble once again.

