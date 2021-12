Four new brands are headed to Snapchat to take advantage of the social media platform’s augmented reality capabilities. Items from Dior, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, and Marc Jacobs are now available to try on virtually through Snapchat lenses — joining a roster that already includes Prada and Gucci as well as Farfetch and Champs Sports. While the items available to try on through AR are limited to accessories, the feature will allow allow you to see how they fit in comparison to your body — saving you a trip to the store to be certain if you’d like to purchase.

