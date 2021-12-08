ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Thunderbirds returning to Ocean City for air shows in 2022 and 2023

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago
The high-flying U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds plan to be back in Ocean City for two more years.

The Thunderbirds released their upcoming show season schedules Tuesday on social media and have Ocean City listed not just for June 11-12, 2022, but also June 10-11, 2023.

So far, the Thunderbirds are the only performers listed on the website for the 2022 OC Air Show. A 2023 performance would mark the air demonstration squadron's fourth year in a row performing in Ocean City.

The Thunderbirds fly a mix of six aircrafts in a combination of precision formations and solo maneuvers.

The group is a crowd favorite at the OC Air Show, which draws thousands to the resort town each year for two days packed with high-energy aerial maneuvering.

In previous years, the Thunderbirds have alternated with the Navy's Blue Angels as the air show headliners.

