Mandatory title defenses in boxing are usually forgettable events, with the sport's biggest stars faced to step back from fights fans want to see to face a challenger who is only the No. 1 contender in the eyes of a sanctioning body. Instead of coming and going without much fanfare, unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez's mandatory title defense against George Kambosos Jr. has become one of boxing's most bizarre stories of 2021. Lopez and Kambosos are finally set to face off on Saturday from Hulu Theater in New York City (8 p.m. ET, DAZN -- subscribe now).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO