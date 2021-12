Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China has decided it's time to loosen its purse strings and pump money into the economy in a bid to stave off threats to the recovery. The People's Bank of China on Monday said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by half a percentage point, starting December 15. That move, which reduces the amount of money that banks have to keep in reserve, will unleash some 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) for business and household loans.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO