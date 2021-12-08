Ellsworth Girls Fall to Brewer 51-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team fell to the Camden Hills Windjammers 63-55 on Saturday afternoon at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor. MDI led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Camden Hills outscored MDI 14-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 25-20 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Camden Hills raced out to outscore MDI 22-11 in the 3rd Quarter and led 47-31. MDI outscored Camden Hills 24-16 in the 4th Quarter but the deficit was too big for the Trojans to come back from.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO