Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Girls Fall to Brewer 51-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 3 days ago
The Ellsworth Eagles and Brewer Witches played on Tuesday, December 7th in Brewer in their final tune-up before the regular season begins on Friday, December 10th. The Witches rallied to beat Ellsworth 51-44 Brewer led 9-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-16 at the end of...

