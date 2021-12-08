ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford man wins $500k playing Michigan Lottery's 10X Cashword

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
What a Kent County man thought was a $1,000 prize turned out to be a $500,000 10X Cashword top prize.

The player – who chose to remain anonymous – bought his winning ticket at the Family Fare located at 201 Marcell Drive NE in Rockford, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“I love playing the Cashword tickets and I buy them all the time,” the 70-year-old said. “I was scratching my ticket and thought I had for sure lost on it. I scratched the last letter, ‘I,’ and was able to reveal a few words with it. I thought I’d won $1,000, until I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize. I didn’t let myself get excited at first because I thought I was reading it wrong and that there was no way I had won $500,000. Once I called and verified it with the Lottery, I was shocked!”

He visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and says he plans to use the winnings for retirement.

10X Cashword launched in April and the Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $29 million playing since then.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.

More than $20 million in prizes remain.

