ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

15 earthquakes rattle the Salina area Wednesday

By Ryan Newton, Laura McMillan
KSNT News
KSNT News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zf9r5_0dHEeCXt00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Geological Survey is reporting there were 15 earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 2.0 or stronger in the Salina area Wednesday.

KSN News started to receive reports from Saline County viewers who felt the strongest of the quakes around 7:45 a.m. Other viewers reported feeling the quake as far as Wichita, Russell, McPherson and Great Bend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 4.3 magnitude and was centered about four miles south of Gypsum in Saline County.

Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted that the earthquake rocked his patrol car while he was sitting in a median. KSAL News in Salina reported that the earthquake was strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKDTM_0dHEeCXt00
(Courtesy: USGS.gov)

Several hours later, around 2:25 p.m., the USGS reported a 3.1 magnitude quake near the first quake. The USGS website only shows stronger quakes.

The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) reports earthquakes measuring 2.0 or greater. It shows 13 earthquakes Wednesday, all in the southeast corner of Salina County. It has slightly different magnitudes for the stronger quakes. Instead of 4.3, the KGS says the 7:45 a.m. quake was magnitude 4.2. And the KGS says the 2:25 p.m. quake was 3.4, stronger than the USGS measurement of 3.1.

Earthquake rattles Wichita area Tuesday morning

Kansas Geological Survey report on Wednesday earthquakes

Click on the red circles to see the time and magnitude of the quakes reported by KGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

Wildfires fueled by high wind destroy homes, kill cattle in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind wasn’t the only thing Kansas was dealing with on Wednesday. Several towns and counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas had to battle wildfires. At least a dozen homes burned, and KSN knows of at least three people being hospitalized. Fires were reported in Sheridan, Trego, Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Ellis County fires sending smoke across eastern Kansas

HAYS, KS (KSNT) – Many residents in eastern Kansas have reported the smell of smoke in the air. This is likely being caused by large fires in Ellis County according to the National Weather Service. We are getting reports of the smell of smoke – it is likely from the fires in central Kansas and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Evergy responding to power outages across Kansas, Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy reports it is responding to power outages across Kansas and Missouri as winds blow across the area at over 70 mph gusts. According to a press release from Evergy, power outages are “limited and scattered” as of Wednesday afternoon. Extreme winds are in the forecast for Wednesday which can lead to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Evergy reports highest power outage event in company history

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Evergy spokesman announced on Wednesday the company experienced the highest power outage event in company history. This announcement came at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from Chuck Caisley, Evergy Chief Customer Officer, after a wall of storms rolled across Kansas and into Missouri. High wind gusts took many power lines down, causing widespread […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
City
Russell, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Gypsum, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
KSNT News

Topeka, Holton and Hiawatha under severe thunderstorm warning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka, Holton and Hiawatha, Kansas, are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. According to the National Weather Service, this ‘destructive’ storm contains wind gusts up to 80 mph. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Topeka KS, Holton KS, Hiawatha KS until 5:45 PM CST. This destructive storm will contain […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TFD cautions Topekans against traveling due to downed power lines, trees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department went live on Facebook recently informing Topeka residents about cleanup efforts and why many are smelling smoke in the air. Topeka Public Education Officer Alan Stahl reported that downed power lines and trees would continue to be dealt with as the night goes on. He cautioned citizens against […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: I-70 open to traffic in Kansas after multiple roads shut down, motorists urged to use extra caution

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened both directions of I-70 in Kansas.  This comes after multiple roads were closed in western Kansas, including I-70 from the Colorado state line to Russell, because of low visibility from blowing dust and crashes blocking the roadways. The latest update comes around 5:40 p.m. with the warning to motorists to […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gardner
KSNT News

Geary County sets up shelters for those without power

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Damages sustained from Wednesday’s storm continue to create problems for Geary County. For Geary County residents still without power three temporary shelters have been set up. People are encouraged to check the list of locations for operating hours. JC Naz 1025 S. Washington St. Junction City Hours of operation: 9:00 a.m. […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3 die, 20 injured on Kansas highways Wednesday, winds to blame for dozens of accidents

KANSAS (KSNT) – A bizarre December storm Wednesday wreaked havoc across the state with straight-line winds toppling trees, taking off roofs, and creating problems on Kansas highways for first responders. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 51 non-injury accidents, 20 injury accidents, and two deadly crashes causing three deaths. A 47-year-old woman stopped in the road […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Quakes#Rattle#Extreme Weather#Ksnw#Ksn News#Ksal News#Usgs
KSNT News

Did you see the sundog in the Topeka sky?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Did you see this atmospheric phenomenon on your commute home Monday? In case you were wondering what you were looking at, they are called sundogs. According to KSNT’s David George, the phenomenon happens when a patch of sunlight is seen about 22-degrees to the left and right of the sun and it […]
ASTRONOMY
KSNT News

KDHE: Omicron variant is ‘very likely’ in Kansas already

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The omicron variant is “likely” to be in Kansas already, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE). Matthew Lara, a representative for the state’s health department, told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email Wednesday that the variant may be in the state. We had two possible samples […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

KDHE reports 3,245 more coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 45 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,875. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 70 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE says […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy