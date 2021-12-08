ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FMPD investigates multiple car burglaries at Fort Myers apartment complex

By NBC2 News
 8 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Multiple officers were on scene at the Park at Murano apartment complex, on Barkley Circle, early Wednesday morning.

FMPD said officers responded to multiple car burglaries including some “smash and grabs” at the complex.

Police are reminding residents to avoid leaving valuables in their cars that could make them a target.

This is a developing story. Count on NBC2 to bring you updates as we get them.

