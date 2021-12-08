VISTA Careers — CCRES

CCRES has career opportunities that include those in HR. Image via Rodnae Productions at Pexels.

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units and the behavioral health system.

There are numerous advantages to a CCRES career, including:

Paid training by subject matter experts

High hourly wages

403(b) plan with employer match

The gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs

CCRES currently has the following open positions .

Human Resources (HR) Manager, Downingtown

The Human Resource Manager performs Human Resources related duties at the professional level and may carry out responsibilities in some or all of the following functional areas: administrative, compliance, employee relations, benefit administration, Human Resource Information System, recruitment, and training.

The position offers several enticements, including the chance to work with a dedicated, passionate, fun, and hard-working team of HR professionals. The role, as with all CCRES careers, benefits from an organizational environment that respects, appreciates, and values colleagues and customers. Further, the HR Manager receives a company laptop and expense reimbursement for necessities like mileage between client locations and cell phone usage.

Learn more about the HR Manager opportunity.

Personal Care Assistant (PCA): Offering up to $750 sign-on bonus

The Personal Care Assistant (PCA) is a field employee position, working on all student days during the school calendar year.

PCAs provide one-to-one assistance to children/adolescents with emotional and behavior disorders in the school setting, based on medical needs of the client. Prompt intervention is a key skill, to address issues of behavior management, conflict resolution, and anger management.

Success in this role also hinges on peer interaction skills, based on IEP goals or behavioral treatment plans provided by school official or a Behavior Specialist Consultant.

Learn more about the Personal Care Assistant position.

Direct Support Professional (DSP), Downingtown

The Direct Support Professional (DSP) is a direct service (face-to-face) provider in the adult day program. He or she supports consumers in community settings using a person-centered planning approach to assist in instilling, maintaining, and improving self-help, domestic, socialization, and adaptive skills.

The position, located at the Achieve program (150 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Downingtown) reports Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; however, it can be scheduled in a flex-time arrangement, with two DSPs covering 2-3 days over the five-day period.

The position includes 11 paid holidays per year.