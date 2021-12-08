ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Update Your Automotive Wardrobe with Some Hot New Shirt Designs

By Hearst Autos Gear Team
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love new car-themed shirts, and the car geeks over at Blipshift know how to make some seriously cool tees. Sadly, they're available only for an extremely limited time, so you...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best men’s flannel shirts: Check out these winter wardrobe essentials

Layering up is key when the cold takes hold, and a thick flannel shirt is one of the best tools for the job.This brushed-cotton garment is known for its warmth, durability and style – a winning formula that has earned it a diverse following, from grizzled outdoorsmen to inner-city hipsters; gold-rush prospectors to Seattle grungers.The flannel shirt has remained steadfast over centuries, transcending time and trends. Today, it’s just as relevant as ever, and if there isn’t already at least one of them hanging proudly in your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to do something about it.How we tested...
APPAREL
Observer

The Stylish Corduroy Pieces to Add Into Your Autumnal Wardrobe

While autumn is known for leather jackets, cuddly cashmere sweaters and crisp denim jeans, it’s time to add another quintessential fall fabric to your current style mainstays. We’re referring, of course, to corduroy, because what material feels more perfectly autumnal than the cozy, warm and textured vibe of corduroy? Just add a pumpkin spice latte to the mix and you’ve reached peak fall.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

11 Pieces To Heat Up Your Winter Wardrobe

Winter is nearly upon us, bringing with it the opportunity to get some serious shopping done, which is why we’ve partnered with Canada’s premier menswear retailer, Harry Rosen, to upgrade your wardrobe with a few essential pieces that your closet has likely been lacking. Renowned for its commitment to personalized...
APPAREL
snntv.com

Design custom running shirts for your event

Originally Posted On: https://www.byoglogo.com/design-custom-running-shirts-for-your-event/. Whether it’s a company outing, extracurricular activity, or fundraiser, your running event could use some high-quality custom t-shirts. But how do you design custom running shirts? Is it as simple as applying your logo to any t-shirt?. The graphics are an important part of designing custom...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wardrobe#Automotive#Shop R T#Road Track
Huron Daily Tribune

Revamp your WFH wardrobe with lululemon’s latest sale

When the Greek poet Aesop wrote “it is possible to have too much of a good thing” he clearly never shopped at lululemon. Whether your New Year resolution is to hit the gym more (or just look like you do), lululemon has got you covered — literally — with their "We Made Too Much Sale" going on now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
snntv.com

How to care for your screen printed t-shirts

Originally Posted On: https://www.byoglogo.com/care-for-your-screen-printed-tshirts/. The day is here — you finally received your screen-printed t-shirts. You open the first box to find that all the items reflect your vision to a T (no pun intended). The wait was more than worth it. Well, now what? Time to make sure they...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Apparel
panoramanow.com

What YOU Need To Build Your Capsule Wardrobe

You may have heard about the trend to pare down your closet to create a capsule wardrobe. We’ll help you understand what that is, why you might want one, and what you need to build your capsule wardrobe. What Is a Capsule Wardrobe?. While a capsule wardrobe may seem like...
APPAREL
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Boots to Complement Your Winter Wardrobe

Every now and then (read: almost never), we get a teeny tiny glimpse of what cities like New York and Chicago deal with three months out of the year – winter. A brisk breeze or two, a temperature drop of three (maybe four) degrees, and a few inches of rain. Let's face it, winter is not coming. But for the sake of fashion, we'll act like it is so we can switch up our wardrobe with a really great pair of winter boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GW Hatchet

Cold weather staples to elevate your winter wardrobe

Coming up with unique winter styles can be intimidating, but with a few key pieces to elevate the warmth of your wardrobe you won’t have to sacrifice your style to the cold. As the temperatures in D.C. continue to dip, it can be hard to curate the same exciting fits you did at the beginning of the semester but we’ve outlined the essential, and trendy, winter staples you can stock your closet with this season. Although the winters in D.C. are mild compared to more northern cities, being prepared for the change in weather will make your seasonal transition simple.
BEAUTY & FASHION
runningmagazine.ca

Get your winter wardrobe ready with Under Armour

In many areas across the country, snowy winter weather has already arrived, and if it hasn’t hit where you live yet, it’s on its way. Now’s the time to start digging out your winter running clothes so that when those temperatures start to plummet, you’re ready. Take a look at this winter running checklist to make sure you’ve got everything you need to have a successful, enjoyable winter.
APPAREL
Essence

Wanna Add Some Rihanna To Your Wardrobe? Check Out The Ultra-Cozy Headwear That Will Help You Do It Instantly

Category is fuzzy, furry and fluffy. It’s one thing for the temperature to drop, but adding freezing wind chills to the mix takes the cold to another level. That being said, we must amp up our wardrobe and double down on the layers to stay warm. Heavy coats are essential, and these days there are plenty of stylish options available, but we must remember bundling up above the neck is just as important. Good news is we’re here to steer you in the right direction to make sure your head is protected from the frigid gusts of wind. Slouchy beanies and earmuffs used to be the go-to solutions, but it’s no secret that those items aren’t always the most flattering. But thankfully fashion has progressed and now, there are desirable ways to stay warm head to toe. Even Rihanna, the fashion icon herself, has leaned into fluffy headwear to top off some of her most fun, fashion-forward looks to date.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
T3.com

How Lunaz Design is transforming automotive icons into EVs

Lunaz Design wants to drag old cars into a clean, quiet future. The world of classic cars is notoriously averse to change and innovation. Authenticity is everything, especially with the close correlation between condition, provenance, and value. Yet all is not well in the hallowed halls and air-conditioned garages of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL
Glamour

The Best Cyber Monday Jewelry Deals 2021 to Ice Up Your Wardrobe

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone with a sizeable jewelry collection (or a penchant for sparkly things) knows that huggies and pretty necklaces don't come cheap, which is where the best Cyber Monday jewelry deals of 2021 come in. Nearly every luxury shopping destination and cool girl jewelry brand on your radar—think Net-a-Porter, Mejuri, Aurate, and Missoma—is offering major savings for Cyber Monday. Even royals-approved label Monica Vinader is slashing prices to help you snag the pieces you've always wanted (but have left idling for ~some time~ in your cart).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Polygon

Animal Crossing’s hot new design trend: just throwing a ton of bugs into villagers’ yards

We already know that Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new Happy Home Paradise DLC is a haven for blursed designs — but did we know how far it went? As players are reaching the “end” of New Horizons’ DLC, they’re realizing just how much freedom Nintendo’s given us to create chaos. You see, once you’ve completed 30 homes and created a school on the resort island, returning character Nat will visit to give a lecture about bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
baltimorestyle.com

Upcycle Your Wardrobe

Hailing from Baltimore, designer Brandi Lewis always has her eye tuned to unique materials. She describes her brand “Syeko” as “uniquely, unexpected wearable art inspired by God, glam and extreme art.” The brand itself embraces a category of repurposed, custom garments and accessories. Lewis shared with Baltimore Style her ideas for reinvigorating items from your wardrobe by upcycling them.
BALTIMORE, MD
disneyfoodblog.com

Some of Disney’s New Designer Bags Are CHEAPER Online

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Dooney & Bourke has some of the fanciest Disney-themed purses out there. We’ve seen some incredible designer bag collections from them in the parks, including some themed after specific...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy