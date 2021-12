It’s that time of year again: little girls everywhere get to don their prettiest party dress and shiniest patent leather shoes and head out with mom & dad (or grandparents) to bask in the holiday magic of the classic Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. And if you want to see this full-length, two-act work in its full splendor, you’ll want to see the Cleveland Ballet’s version which will be performed five times this weekend at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace Theatre.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO