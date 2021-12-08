ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Great Rides: 2017 Jeep Rubicon and 1990 Lebaron Convertible

fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine's calls her 2017 Jeep Rubicon, 'Vader.'...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Ford-Based Willys Jeep Hotrod Riding Low On Some Gigantic Tires

This incredible piece of custom engineering is the pinnacle of classic Jeep customs. Willys Jeeps are some of the most famous offroading and military-type vehicles to hit American soil for their incredibly unique style and fantastic utility. Almost 700,000 of these incredible vehicles were made in their day, which meant that a ton of supplies were needed to fill the massive demand that the war had created for them. This eventually led to a shortage of materials, so the company did what many other automotive brands have done in the past. They contracted Ford to build the Willys Jeeps, which allowed the vehicles to stay in production without a dramatic increase in price or varying production numbers. This leads us into today’s build, which initially began its life as one of these little-known pieces of American SUV history and is now one of the craziest looking hotrods on the roads of California.
HOME & GARDEN
Times Daily

Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intriguing alternative to a well-known off-roading icon: the Jeep Wrangler.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Tuscadero pink Jeep Wranglers are hot sellers

The brand is extending the availability of the limited edition Tuscadero pink paint offered on the Jeep Wrangler. The color was launched in August and has garnered nearly 30,000 orders so far, which represents about 10% of the Wranglers it will sell this year. "We expected Tuscadero to be popular...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Air Taxis. This Personal Flying Saucer Zings You Through the Air Like a Sci-Fi Hero.

Electric air taxis and flying cars that can take off and land vertically are cool, but they’re no match for a personal UFO—or at least a flying saucer that looks like something from My Favorite Martian. Just such a craft is coming soon in the form of the Zeva Zero, a low-cost, single-person eVTOL shaped like a disc and zings its pilot through the air like a sci-fi hero. “The Zero’s compact form, speed and range make it perfect for island hopping, moving between remote properties and ship to shore,” Stephen Tibbets, the CEO of Zeva Aero, told Robb Report. “It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Robb Report

This Stunning New Submersible Is Like a Home Theater for Life Under the Sea

Triton wants to give you a front-row seat to life under the sea—and it’s not messing around. The Florida-based submarine-maker’s newest models—the 660/9 AVA and its smaller sibling, the 660/7 AVA—give everyone on board a dramatic, unobstructed view of the underwater world. That’s because the cockpit of the 660/9 has three times more interior space than a conventional twin-sponson submersible, thanks to its “free-form” acrylic hull. With seating for eight passengers and a pilot, the 660/9 AVA also has unusually generous headroom, legroom and usable space. The 660/7 has space for six passengers and a pilot. Indeed, the cockpits on both look...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Norton Motorcycles’s Latest Prototype Reimagines Its V4SV Super Bike as a Café Racer

Norton Motorcycles wants to bring one of the great motorcycle designs of the past into the present. The British motorcycle maker has just unveiled its latest prototype, the V4 Café Racer. The new model isn’t just a tribute to the type of sports bikes that were so popular in the country during the 1960s, it’s a full-on reimaging of what they’re capable of. Norton built its modernized take on the café racer on the bones of its popular V4SV superbike. The sporty cruiser has been stripped down to the bare essentials, though. Its windscreen and fairing have been cut away, leaving behind...
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: Triumph Unveils a New Line of Lighter, More Powerful Tiger Motorcycles

For 2022, Triumph has thrown its hat firmly in the maxi-adventure-touring ring with its announcement of an all-new Tiger 1200 range. Ready to take on class stalwarts BMW, KTM and Ducati, Triumph has revamped its aging Tiger family to be lighter, faster and have more teeth when it comes to tech than ever before. The lineup will be five bikes strong and include the street-biased GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer, as well as the off-road Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The three GT variants will be running a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, while the Rally Pro and...
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello Is the First Production Bike With Active Aerodynamics

Celebrating 100 years of operation in 2021, Moto Guzzi decided to not just give themselves a new factory in the province of Mandello del Lario in northern Italy, but to introduce the first production motorcycle to feature adaptive aerodynamics. The new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello features slight shape-shifting capabilities owed to wind deflectors mounted on the sides of the gas tank. These adjust their position depending on the speed and riding mode selected. The design ensures air pressure on the rider is reduced by a claimed 22 percent, numbers normally reserved for much larger touring motorcycles with wider fairings, while allowing...
CARS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Classic 70-foot ‘Gentleman’s Yacht’ Is All High-Tech Beneath Its Wooden Skin

Spirit Yachts’ flagship P70 may look like an extra from The Great Gatsby, but this oh-so-elegant wooden motoryacht, with its gleaming mirror-varnished mahogany and classic flag-blue paint, is new from the keel up. The 71-footer was built by Britain’s Spirit Yachts for an experienced Norwegian owner who fell in love with the timeless lines of the company’s classic wooden sailboats, but wanted the style to translate to a powered yacht. If the Spirit name sounds familiar, this was the builder that has enthusiastically supplied yachts for Daniel “007” Craig to sail in those epic James Bond romps Casino Royale, and the newest,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Durango Trim Could Be A Problem For Jeep

The current Dodge Durango generation, which received a minor facelift for 2021, is expected to be retired following the 2023 model year. Production of the Hellcat-powered variant will end in the coming few weeks. No 2022 model is planned. Before the completely redesigned fourth-generation arrives, however, Dodge isn't done with the current SUV.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy