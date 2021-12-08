Egyptian activist walks free after nearly 2 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years. Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism. "This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO