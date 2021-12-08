Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

Get ready for the Chargers to tee off on inexperienced Jake Fromm.

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Chargers D/ST vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chargers D/ST might rank as a porous unit based on fantasy points, but it should be electric when the Giants visit SoFi Stadium. New York will be starting Jake Fromm, who signed with the team last week and has never thrown a pass in a regular-season game. Add and stream the Chargers.

Start ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Saints D/ST has been a top-10 fantasy unit this season, and a game against the Jets makes it an even more attractive choice. Defenses have averaged the third-most points per game against the Men in Green, who have allowed 33 sacks and committed a league-high 25 giveaways this season.

Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Titans D/ST vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans D/ST is fresh off a bye and will be an attractive streaming option when the Jaguars come to town. Their offense has committed 21 giveaways, and enemy defenses have averaged the second-most points against them. Tennessee’s defense put up 13 points against them back in Week 5.

More Starts

Broncos D/ST vs. Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Packers D/ST vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

Seahawks D/ST at Texans ($3,100)

Panthers D/ST vs. Falcons ($2,800)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Bills D/ST at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) : The Bills field one of the best units in fantasy football, but a road matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers makes it a fade for me. Defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points when facing Tampa Bay, which has averaged 31.4 points and more than 400 yards of offense per contest.

Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports

Sit ‘Em

Football Team D/ST vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Washington’s D/ST has played tough in recent weeks, allowing an average of just 17.5 points and 218.3 total yards per game. Still, a matchup against Dak Prescott and the high-flying Cowboys makes this unit a sit ‘em. Defenses have averaged the third-fewest points against Dallas.

Raiders D/ST at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS) : Defenses were having success against the Chiefs earlier in the season, but that has changed in the last four weeks. In that time, Kansas City has committed a mere four giveaways and allowed four sacks of Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy fans looking for a streamer can do much better on the waiver wire.

More Sits

Steelers D/ST at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

49ers D/ST at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Bills ($3,200)

49ers D/ST at Bengals ($3,000)

