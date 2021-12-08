ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Get ready for the Chargers to tee off on inexperienced Jake Fromm.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Chargers D/ST vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chargers D/ST might rank as a porous unit based on fantasy points, but it should be electric when the Giants visit SoFi Stadium. New York will be starting Jake Fromm, who signed with the team last week and has never thrown a pass in a regular-season game. Add and stream the Chargers.

Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Saints D/ST has been a top-10 fantasy unit this season, and a game against the Jets makes it an even more attractive choice. Defenses have averaged the third-most points per game against the Men in Green, who have allowed 33 sacks and committed a league-high 25 giveaways this season.

Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Titans D/ST vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans D/ST is fresh off a bye and will be an attractive streaming option when the Jaguars come to town. Their offense has committed 21 giveaways, and enemy defenses have averaged the second-most points against them. Tennessee’s defense put up 13 points against them back in Week 5.

More Starts

  • Broncos D/ST vs. Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Packers D/ST vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

  • Seahawks D/ST at Texans ($3,100)
  • Panthers D/ST vs. Falcons ($2,800)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Bills D/ST at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) : The Bills field one of the best units in fantasy football, but a road matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers makes it a fade for me. Defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points when facing Tampa Bay, which has averaged 31.4 points and more than 400 yards of offense per contest.

Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports

Sit ‘Em

Football Team D/ST vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Washington’s D/ST has played tough in recent weeks, allowing an average of just 17.5 points and 218.3 total yards per game. Still, a matchup against Dak Prescott and the high-flying Cowboys makes this unit a sit ‘em. Defenses have averaged the third-fewest points against Dallas.

Raiders D/ST at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS) : Defenses were having success against the Chiefs earlier in the season, but that has changed in the last four weeks. In that time, Kansas City has committed a mere four giveaways and allowed four sacks of Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy fans looking for a streamer can do much better on the waiver wire.

More Sits

  • Steelers D/ST at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • 49ers D/ST at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Buccaneers D/ST vs. Bills ($3,200)
  • 49ers D/ST at Bengals ($3,000)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

