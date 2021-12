Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who had been photographed in a cage after her remains were found at a house in Missouri, authorities said.James Phelps and Timothy Norton have also been charged with abandonment of a corpse following confirmation the remains belonged to 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater. The two men had already been charged with kidnapping after half-naked images of the missing woman in a cage were found on Mr Phelps’ phone. Authorities searched Mr Phelps’ home in Lebanon, a city in Missouri, where they discovered human remains in a freezer and nextdoor.They also discovered...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO