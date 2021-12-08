Find the Ideal Holiday Gift at Dunwoody Village’s ReSale Shop in Newtown Square

Image via DELCO.Today.

With the holiday shopping season upon us, the Dunwoody Village Resale Shop is open for all of your shopping needs.

The shop is open to the public and is a great place for special deals on home décor, clothing, jewelry, furniture and more. The shop is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from store sales go to fund resident programs and entertainment at Dunwoody Village.

The ReSale Shop is located at Dunwoody Village . Store items are donated from residents who are downsizing at the Village, or from families of those who are recently deceased.

You can find a sign for the store visible along West Chester Pike near the entrance to the Village at

Items not sold are eventually donated to groups like the Second Mile or Goodwill.

The store is staffed by volunteers.

Dunwoody Village also operates a gift shop that is available to Village residents and the visiting public.

Dunwoody Village is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community at 3500 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square. Established in 1974, it is located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation.