Cardi B has added yet another notch to her already star studded belt. She is the female rapper to have multiple songs go diamond which is a pretty big deal. As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell’s week is already off to a great start. On Monday, November 29 she found out that her collaboration with Maroon 5 “Girls Like You” sold over 10 million units. “Wow I got two Diamond records. Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote via Twitter.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO