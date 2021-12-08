Large UK Christmas parties being canceled due to Omicron

Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.The national booking system will open to everyone aged 30 to 39 from Monday so they can make appointments to get a booster three months on from their second Covid-19 jab.The move comes amid concerns the UK is facing a major wave of infections in January.New modelling suggests that under one scenario almost twice the number of coronavirus patients could be admitted to hospital compared with last year due to the impact of Omicron.This is our national mission...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 10 HOURS AGO