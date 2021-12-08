ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large UK Christmas parties being canceled due to Omicron

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the uncertainty caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, major companies, including NatWest, Aviva, Deloitte and KPMG, are holding smaller Christmas parties within departments. Still, businesses in the events industry said they hoped for contracts for big parties to help them recoup losses. The UK government said...

charlottenews.net

Hotels in Britain see wave of cancellations due to Covid Omicron

LONDON, England: Fears about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have led to cancellations at UK hotels, as Christmas plans are being changed by many people. In a statement to the BBC, Best Western GB, which operates 300 UK hotels, said three-quarters of its hotels had experienced event and room booking cancellations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Japan PM Kishida likely to cancel U.S. visit due to Omicron – NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to cancel a planned trip to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden this month due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday. Kishida and Biden met in Glasgow last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

UK set for ‘rather large wave of Omicron’ and deaths, says Sage scientist

Professor John Edmunds said he would be very surprised if updated vaccines to tackle variants were not needed. The UK is going to see a “really rather large wave of Omicron” and deaths in the next few months, a scientist advising government has said, as he warned coronavirus would keep evolving to escape immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Martin Sorrell
The Independent

Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase

Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.The national booking system will open to everyone aged 30 to 39 from Monday so they can make appointments to get a booster three months on from their second Covid-19 jab.The move comes amid concerns the UK is facing a major wave of infections in January.New modelling suggests that under one scenario almost twice the number of coronavirus patients could be admitted to hospital compared with last year due to the impact of Omicron.This is our national mission...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

'It's the nightmare before Christmas': Furious families say they fear being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after 'North Pole Experience' event is cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Families have expressed their fury after a Christmas experience for young children was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The North Pole Experience at Thoresby Park, in Nottinghamshire, was due to be held from November 13 to December 23 but was initially delayed due to a plague of issues, including supplier problems and the weather.
U.K.
Las Vegas Herald

UK plans to allocate USD 99.5 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

London [UK], December 12 (ANI): The UK is planning to allocate 99.5 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to allocate another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in the amount of 75 million pounds, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office informs, reported Sputnik. The...
U.K.
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels South Africa Sailings Due to Omicron Variant

In a letter sent to booked guests, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced cancellations for Norwegian Jade with embarkation dates from December 3, 2021 through and including January 26, 2022. Guests are receiving full refunds and other offers to compensate for the late notice cancellation. Norwegian Jade Sailings Cancelled. Guests booked...
LIFESTYLE
Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Responding to threats, Japan swiftly building its military

On the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media, coinciding with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. Japan has rapidly stepped up its military role in its alliance with Washington, and has made...
MILITARY
Las Vegas Herald

