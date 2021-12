The VISION trial was an exciting advance, but it also left us with a hard, cold reality[:]…these cancers are resistant to treatment as we expected. [W]e were not considering lutetium-177 as a breakthrough drug for castrate-resistant prostate cancer…[I]t's a well-tolerated drug administered to patients, but it does not cure the patients. That being said, we're looking forward to using it, and it will be something that will again extend life for our patients.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO