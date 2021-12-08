ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Give your time volunteering to feed the world this holiday season

By Natalie Paynter
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKsY4_0dHEbrTN00

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As the season of giving continues, many people write a check or donate things to organizations or charities in their area. But if you want to volunteer this holiday season, sometimes giving your time to help others can make a huge impact.

Meals from the Heartland, a local non-profit that has volunteers packaging meals for food-insecure people around the globe, across the U.S. and here in central Iowa.

Waukee band members ready for reunion concert at Rose Bowl Parade

From  December 14 to the 29 their Christmas Packs event is happening. During this time they will have more slots available for volunteers to come in and help pack meals. Volunteers will have the opportunity to come from:

  • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

With meals being delivered everywhere from across the globe to right here in central Iowa there is always a need for more helping hands.

Volunteers can sign up alone or come with a group such as a church, co workers, family or friends and you can find more information about the schedule here and here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Two strangers spread holiday hope to Story City family

STORY CITY, Iowa – A four-year-old in Story City is celebrating Christmas a little earlier this year. Will Feldman has a rare genetic disease, and two strangers want to make sure he has a happy holiday season. Yuri Williams and Rodney Smith Jr. are going across the country to hand out gifts and hope to […]
STORY CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Waukee, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Waukee, IA
Sports
WHO 13

Let it snow! Seven Oaks plans to have a White Christmas this year

BOONE, Iowa – The plume of water vapor is visible for miles when the 18 snowmakers at Seven Oaks Recreation are cranked up. Joel Bryan and his crew work through the night getting snow on the slopes and runs west of Boone knowing the forecast isn’t going to be snow-friendly, maybe until after Christmas. Bryan […]
BOONE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa reaches the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations so far in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 case numbers and the death toll are accelerating and we are at a year-to-date-high for the number of patients hospitalized with the virus. The IDPH update Tuesday is reporting 105 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Those deaths occurred between October […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Local veteran turns 100 years old, honored for service

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Iowa World War II veteran is celebrating the start of his second century on Earth. Howard McDonald turned 100 years old on Sunday, Dec. 5.  The Army veteran served in World War II and was honored for his service by the Iowa Patriot Guard Riders. Several family and friends were […]
MILITARY
WHO 13

Christkindlmarket brings European flair to Des Moines’ holiday season

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distinctly European event is back in Des Moines after a one-year hiatus. Christkindlmarket has taken over the parking lots outside of Principal Park. The free, four-day event is expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors. The festival features 40 vendors who sell both food and crafts, as well as performances […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weather#Christmas#Holiday Season#Charity
WHO 13

Des Moines considering solutions to Canada goose problem

DES MOINES, IOWA — The city of Des Moines has a goose problem. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says local parks and trails are being overrun by Canada geese and their droppings. But the department says they have a plan to get rid of them. On Monday morning the Des Moines City Council was […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

West Bend-Mallard ranked top elementary school in Iowa

WEST BEND, Iowa — West Bend-Mallard Elementary School in West Bend was recently ranked the top elementary school in Iowa by U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report ranked the school on its performance on state required tests, graduation, and how well teachers prepared students to enter high school. U.S. News & […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy