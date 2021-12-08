ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Headrests Market To See Extraordinary Growth | Adient, Ningbo Jifeng, Tachi-s

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTF MI recently released a research document on Global Car Headrests Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Seaweed Protein Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

According to MarketsandMarkets, the seaweed protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value. Factors such as the growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, increasing industrial, and feed-related applications and rising market for alternate protein source are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2026

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Farming Market To See Magnificient Growth | Raven Industries, Allflex, AeroFarms

Latest Market Research on "Smart Farming Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain as a Service Market to See Revolutionary Growth | PwC, Infosys, Deloitte, Consensys

A fresh market research study titled Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market explores several significant facets related to Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Core Banking Solution Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Temenos Group, Misys, Fiserv

Latest released the research study on Global Core Banking Solution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Core Banking Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Core Banking Solution The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP SE (Germany),Infosys Limited (India),IBM Corporation (United States),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Tata Consultancy Services (India),Capgemini SE (France),Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (India),Temenos Group AG (Switzerland),Misys (United Kingdom),Fiserv, Inc. (United States),
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Meal Replacement Market to See Massive Growth by 2026

According to MarketsandMarkets™ "Meal Replacement Market by Product Type (Ready-to-Drink, Bars, Powder), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global meal replacement market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes coupled with the increasing population of health-conscious consumers and changing consumer lifestyle and availability of convenient nutritious meals in the form of meal replacement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Dairy Testing Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

According to the report "Dairy Testing Market by Type (Safety (Pathogens, Adulterants, Pesticides), Quality), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Product (Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Foods, ICE Cream & Desserts, Yogurt), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Dairy Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Increase in consumer awareness regarding the safety and quality of food products, stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory bodies, and increased in the global dairy trade, have been driving the global dairy testing market.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Suspension Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automotive suspension market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from introduction of first suspension to development of advanced technology for suspension. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automotive suspension market is expected to reach $48.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1.2%. In this market, passenger car is the largest segment by vehicle type, whereas passive suspension system is largest by system. The development of lightweight suspensions, the introduction of electronic suspension technology, and the introduction of energy recovery suspension systems provides strategic growth path in this market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Banking Market is Booming Worldwide | Mobilearth, Kony, Urban FT

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Banking The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Urban FT [United States],Kony [United States],Backbase [Netherlands],Technisys [United States],Infosys [India],Digiliti Money [United States],Innofis [Spain],Mobilearth [Canada],D3 Banking Technology [United States],Alkami [United States],Q2 [United States],Misys [United Kingdom],SAP [Germany]
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | MoneySuperMarket.com, Google Shopping, SlickDeals

Latest released the research study on Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Price Comparison Websites (PCW) The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gocompare.com (United Kingdom),MoneySuperMarket.com Group Plc (United Kingdom),Zoopla Property Group (uSwitch) (United Kingdom),Admiral Group PLC (Confused.com) (United Kingdom),Google Shopping (United States),BizRate (United States),ShopAtHome (United States),SlickDeals (United States),NexTag (United States),ShopLocal (United States),PriceGrabber (United States)
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Educational Software Market to See Booming Growth | Merit Software Solutions, Articulate Global, MediaNet Solutions

Latest released the research study on Global Educational Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Educational Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Educational Software The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Articulate Global (United States),Microsoft (United States),Tyler Tech (United States),Merit Software Solutions (New York),MediaNet Solutions (United States),Edupoint (United States),SEAS (United States),Brainchild (United States),SAP (Germany),Oracle (United States)
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cape Analytics, Avaamo, Interaction

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services (United States),Avaamo (United States),Baidu Inc. (China),Cape Analytics (United States),CognitiveScale (United States),Comply Advantage (United Kingdom),Descartes Labs (United States),GoogleInc. (United States),SAP (Germany),Inbenta Technologies (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Interaction LLC (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Palantir Technologies Inc. (United States)
Las Vegas Herald

Self Storage and Moving Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Extra Space Storage, Safestore Holdings, PODS Enterprises

Latest released the research study on Global Self Storage and Moving Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Self Storage and Moving Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Self Storage and Moving Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Public Storage (United States), Extra Space Storage (United States), U-Haul (United States), CubeSmart (United States), Simply Self Storage (United States), Big Yellow Group Plc, (United Kingdom), Men on The Move (United States), Mid-West Moving & Storage Inc (United States), PODS Enterprises LLC (United States) and Safestore Holdings Plc (United Kingdom).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

IoT Managed Services Market to Register Growth of ~12.2%, See Why

The IoT Managed Services Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about IoT Managed Services Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Cisco Systems, Oracle, IBM, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Honeywell International, Google, AT&T, General Electric, SAP, Intel, Amazon Web Services etc have been looking into IoT Managed Services as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Freight Forwarding Market is Going to Boom | DHL Group, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Freight Forwarding covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Freight Forwarding explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson & Yusen Logistics.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Drilling Data Management Systems Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | TIBCO Software, Halliburton, Honeywell

Latest released the research study on Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drilling Data Management Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drilling Data Management Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TIBCO Software (United States), Halliburton (United States), Wipro (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Enverus (United States), Honeywell (United States), G2 (United States) and Schlumberger (United States).
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Subscription Commerce Platform Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | WooCommerce, Recurly, Chargify

Latest released the research study on Global Subscription Commerce Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Subscription Commerce Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Subscription Commerce Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are WooCommerce (United States), Recurly (United States), Shopify (Canada), Chargify (United States), Stripe (Ireland), Magento (United States), FastSpring (United States), Zuora (United States), WIX (Israel) and Younium (Sweden).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pet Dental Care Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Nylabone, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Petosan

Latest released the research study on Global Pet Dental Care Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pet Dental Care Products Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pet Dental Care Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oxyfresh.com (United States),Nylabone (United States),Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States),NestlÃ© Purina Pet Care Company (United States),Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (United States),HealthExtension.com (United States),PLAQUEOFF.COM (Sweden),KaNoodles (United States),Fetch! Pet Care, Inc. (United States),Spectrum Brands, Inc. (United States),Petosan (Norway),Vetoquinol SA (France),.
PET SERVICES
Las Vegas Herald

Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

