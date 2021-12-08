ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dicerna Pharma ticks lower after Novo Nordisk withdraws antitrust filing, will refile

By Joshua Fineman
 3 days ago
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) ticked lower in premarket trading after Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) disclosed that its withdrew its HSR filing yesterday with the intention of refiling it...

Seeking Alpha

Pfizer wins European approval for Cibinqo in atopic dermatitis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the European Commission (EC) approved its Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor Cibinqo (abrocitinib) for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Accordingly, 100 mg and 200 mg doses of the oral, once-daily therapy are approved for adults with AD who are eligible for systemic therapy. Meanwhile, a...
Seeking Alpha

FIGS stock slips to a post-IPO low on retirement of CFO

Recording the biggest ever intra-day decline, FIGS (FIGS -18.7%) shares have approached the lowest level since the IPO after the company, in a pre-market press release, announced the retirement of CFO Jeffrey Lawrence effective Dec. 24. Daniella Turenshine, FIGS’ (NYSE:FIGS) Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy, is expected to...
Seeking Alpha

Intercept defended at Baird despite withdrawal of marketing application for NASH therapy

After ~14.9% decline on Thursday, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -2.6%) continues to trade lower as investors weigh its decision to withdraw the European marketing application for obeticholic acid (OCA) in liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company said that the review period for the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) could...
Seeking Alpha

Outlook For 2022: Continued Investment Opportunities Related To COVID-19 Pandemic; Drug Price Legislation Flawed

For 2022, I am going to focus on those companies poised to benefit from the tragic COVID-19 pandemic. I maintain that SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for a long time. The biopharmaceutical stocks have performed poorly in 2021. I attribute this to the "flood of paper" (IPOs and SPACs), some disappointing clinical trial results and concern over drug pricing legislation. As to the latter, I believe that the BBBA prescription drug legislation is deeply flawed and would only lead to modest cost savings. Although Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices with drug companies for a small number of high cost pharmaceuticals under Part D and Part B, it applies to no more than 10 in 2025, 15 in 2026 and 2027 and 20 for subsequent years. Furthermore, the drugs must be single source without biosimilar or generic competition, and, biologicals are exempt for the first thirteen years from FDA approval. Additionally, drugs with an orphan designation as the only FDA-approved indication are not included. The focus needs to be on biologics, as they represent 2% of prescriptions but 45% of the dollar spend in the US. Separately, as shown in the graph below, Medicare's share of total costs in the catastrophic phase will be reduced from 80% to 20% for brand name drugs and the plan sponsor's share will increase from 15% to 60%. There will be a hard cap on an individual's out-of-pocket spending set a $2,000. Under this scenario, the small proportion of enrollees with significant expenditures ($3,200 on average) would save money. However, for the majority who do not require catastrophic coverage, and have annual costs approximating $500, the likely dramatic increase in monthly premiums, as $26 billion in drug spend liability (45% of the $59 billion of catastrophic phase drug spending) is transferred to the plan sponsor, will be untenable.
Seeking Alpha

Novavax - Dithering Management Can Still Deliver For Investors

Novavax's has a COVID vaccine that has proven to be ~90% effective in trial, but the company has struggled to match the pace of the pandemic. 2021 could well have been Novavax's (NVAX) year, but it looks as though investors in the biotech company with the COVID vaccine that may have rivalled the likes of SpikeVax and Comirnaty, the messenger-RNA vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) respectively, had it not been for a series of bewildering and frustrating delays, can look forward to 2022 with some optimism instead.
Seeking Alpha

Oncology Pharma slips on year-end operational update

Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:ONPH -7.1%) is on the decline following a year-end update on its portfolio and operations. The drug developer, which is focused on pediatrics and orphan drugs, is currently working towards submitting its first application. Its first candidate is a novel nanoemulsion formulation of dactinomycin. Studies and research have...
Seeking Alpha

SWK Holdings' subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma received $5M milestone payment from Cara Therapeutics

SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) wholly-owned subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma received a $5M milestone payment from Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) related to the license agreement for Peptelligence oral formulation technology utilized in Oral KORSUVA. Enteris is entitled to retain $3M of this payment per the contractual splits agreed to in the Enteris acquisition agreement.
Seeking Alpha

Sarepta raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer; sees a turnaround in 2022

Oppenheimer has upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +0.8%) to Outperform from Perform, calling 2022 “a potential 'starting gun' to a re-rating” of company shares. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech commercializing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy is advancing clinical programs “that could greatly benefit from the clinical, manufacturing and regulatory learnings of the lead DMD program,” the analyst wrote.
