Grand Prix Greats - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix greatest moments

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Dhabi joined the Formula 1 World Championship in...

The Independent

Lando Norris slams ‘worst rule ever invented’ that benefited Max Verstappen

Lando Norris says a rule allowing work to be done on cars during red flags is dispensing ill-deserved fortune during races and having a huge impact on their outcome.The McLaren driver had already pitted at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when the flags came out on Sunday, with others who had not yet been in then undertaking a tyre change, meaning they didn’t lose any time in the race itself.Norris labelled it a “crap” ruling, even as he acknowledged his team benefited from it with the other driver, Daniel Ricciardo, boxing during the red flag to finish fifth -...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Your Own Model of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 Race Car for a Cool $35,000

The 2021 Formula 1 season may be in its final week, but a new model can help distract you until the competition returns next spring. Amalgam Collection has just unveiled a new series of hand-built Formula 1 models led by a quarter-size recreation of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car. The collection’s limited-edition flagship sports the same livery the seven-time champion’s racer was wearing when he passed Michael Schumacher to become the winningest driver in the competition’s history at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The product of three years of development, the W11 was Mercedes-AMG’s attempt to overcome its long-term...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Marko: Red Bull "not treated the same" as Mercedes by F1 stewards

Lewis Hamilton took victory after a number of incidents with Verstappen that saw both drivers air complaints over team radio about their title rival. The most notable incidents came in wheel-to-wheel fights between the two drivers. Verstappen twice ran Hamilton deep at Turn 1, and was asked to give the position back on both occasions. He received one five-second time penalty for gaining an advantage off track.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP

In a race that required two restarts and four virtual safety cars, Hamilton and Verstappen clashed on track numerous times. After numerous interjections from race control, Verstappen was handed a 5s penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage as well as being docked two places for the second restart.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton: Verstappen was "over the limit" with Saudi GP moves

Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a tense fight with Verstappen at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, leaving them tied on points ahead of the Abu Dhabi season finale. Verstappen ran Hamilton wide on two occasions when fighting for position at Turn 1, prompting the FIA to twice...
MOTORSPORTS
republic-online.com

Lewis Capaldi paid 'six-figure sum' to play Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021

Lewis Capaldi was reportedly paid "six figures" to perform at Saturday's (11.12.21) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Despite postponing his 2021 tour dates to focus on his second studio album, the Scottish superstar couldn't turn down a mega-paycheque to perform a one-off gig the day before Sir Lewis Hamilton hits the Yas Marina racetrack in a bid to continue his reigning championship, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports.
CELEBRITIES
Motorsport.com

Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi GP

The Red Bull driver finished second on-the-road to Hamilton in an ill-tempered race at the Jeddah street circuit that was twice red-flagged, with a five-second penalty added to his race time for gaining an advantage by driving off the track. He has also been summoned by the stewards for an...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Live Stream: When, Where, And How To Watch The Race

The 2021 Formula 1 season has now reached its end, with one final race to go. The year has been filled with its fair share of drama, and the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is expected to be the same. One of the greatest rivalries of all time between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will finally be coming to an end, as both drivers attempt to make history.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

It's a winner-takes-all scenario in the championship battle, with both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tied on 369.5 points. The driver who finishes ahead of the two will become the 2021 champion, although there are certain scenarios where this rule won't apply. Should both drivers finish outside the points, the title will go to Verstappen on countback as the Red Bull driver has scored nine wins compared to eight for Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: What is the Weather Forecast at the Yas Marina Circuit?

The much awaited Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the ultimate race of the 2021 Formula 1 season. With the season seeing one of the greatest rivalries of all time, it all boils down to one last race as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen attempt to create history. Both drivers go into the last Grand Prix with equal points, and the World Championship will be up for taking.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton can win F1 2021 title

They will go into the finale tied on points, only the second time (after 1974) that has happened since the inaugural world championship in 1950. Although they are both on 369.5 points, Verstappen is ahead on wins countback, having taken nine victories this season to Hamilton’s eight. That includes the shortened Belgian GP, where there were no racing laps, which also explains the half points element of the scores.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Channel 4 to show Formula 1 season finale

The final race of the Formula 1 season on Sunday will be shown live on free-to-air television on Channel 4. The channel has struck a deal with Sky to share the rights to the winner-takes-all race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes' Hamilton, 36, and Red...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Winner takes all: 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix what to watch for

So after 21 races it all comes down to the final round of an incredible 2021 Formula 1 season. Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton will go down as one of the best title fights in F1 history but which driver will come out on top?. Hamilton will be riding the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Luke Smith is Autosport’s Formula 1 reporter. Luke has been working in F1 as a journalist since 2013, initially alongside a History degree at University College London. Luke served as the lead F1 writer at American broadcaster NBC Sports from 2013-17 before spending two years as the F1 Editor for Crash.net. Luke joined Autosport for the 2020 season.
MOTORSPORTS
boatinternational.com

Yachts attending the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is back in what should be a nail-biting conclusion to the 2021 Formula 1 racing calendar as the championship hangs in the balance. Much like Monaco, the highlight of many a charter calendar, the circuit wraps itself around Yas Marina and will welcome a stellar line-up of superyachts moored stern to the track. Whether you'll be watching trackside or from the comfort of home, keep an eye out for the following yachts in port for the weekend...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen handed 10-second penalty for Hamilton collision

Verstappen and Hamilton were involved in a number of incidents through Sunday’s race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Verstappen was handed a five-second time penalty for going off-track and gaining a lasting advantage in his fight with Hamilton, but the two collided when Verstappen slowed to give Hamilton back the position.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Full FIA stewards verdict on Verstappen's Saudi GP F1 penalty

The Stewards, having received a report from the Race Director, summoned (documents 39 & 40) and heard from the drivers and team representatives, have considered the following matter and determine the following:. No / Driver 33 - Max Verstappen. Competitor Red Bull Racing Honda. Time 22:19. Session Race. Fact Car...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner

On the back of an ill-tempered battle between Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia last weekend, there has been an increased scrutiny on the different approaches between the two drivers. For while Verstappen has been widely singled out as being more aggressive and willing to push the boundaries in...
MOTORSPORTS

