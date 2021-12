Aston Villa will attempt to keep their unbeaten run under Steven Gerrard going as they host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.Gerrard took over at the club in November and has since enjoyed wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace. However, the defending champions are a different kind of opponent and former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard is aware of the threat they pose.He said: “We know it’ll be tough. We know we’ll be the underdogs, but we will give it our best shot.“We’re really pleased with the start we’ve made, but there’s still a lot of work to do...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO