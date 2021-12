Actor Will Smith is on a roll this season, with so many projects under his belt. One that is sure to leave people on the edge of their seats is the upcoming NatGeo multi-part series that Smith will embark upon filled with adventures of which he says he could have only dreamed. Previously, for his 50th birthday, Smith went skydiving at about 14,000 feet. Smith has said that this experience was “the most blissful experience of his life because he was flying.” He also added that “God placed the best things in life on the other side of fear.” This NatGeo series on Disney + presents more fascinating and life-altering situations, while testing Smith’s faith and yearning for even greater adventures.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO