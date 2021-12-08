ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Shannon Beador Reveals Which ‘RHOC’ Scene Made Her Cry For 2 Months After It Aired

By Eric Todisco, Lanae Brody
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUEnM_0dHEaMVz00
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Shannon Beador EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she was in tears ‘for two months’ following a heated fight with Kelly Dodd that ‘RHOC’ fans will never forget.

Shannon Beador, 57, has been involved in her fair share of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the last seven years, and she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that she often struggles with moving on from the heated incidents. “When I’m not in a good place or I’m not getting along with someone or there’s fighting and drama going on, it’s hard for me,” Shannon told HL ahead of last week’s season 16 premiere of RHOC. “It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind.”

Shannon explained how she had a particularly difficult time coping with a nasty fight between herself and Kelly Dodd, 46, at a restaurant called The Quiet Woman on season 12. As RHOC fans may recall, Kelly made a dig at Shannon’s weight, and so Shannon responded by throwing a dinner plate towards her co-star. “When I pushed that plate and pushed the steak through in that scene, I cried for 2 months,” Shannon admitted. ” ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I acted that way.’ It really affects me. But now I’m good with it. Time heals everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427Lpx_0dHEaMVz00
Shannon Beador in season 16 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ (Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

The Shannon-Kelly plate scene remains a classic moment in RHOC‘s 15-year history. But does Shannon laugh about it today? “A little bit,” she admitted to HL. “I’m not excited that I used the swear words in there, but I’m not proud of it. I can laugh about it today. I still go to The Quiet Woman all of the time and people request to sit in that booth all of the time.”

Now, Shannon is front and center in the current drama ensuing on RHOC. She’ll apparently be at odds this season with Emily Simpson, 45, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 37, and her relationship with old pal Heather Dubrow, 52, looks like it’ll be rocky, to say the least. While speaking to HL, Shannon said that coming off a rough season 15 that resulted in the firings of Kelly, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, the new season of RHOC will be “entertaining” for viewers. “You have your typical drama but then you also have the silly fun side. People want to see fun as well. It’s not always about drama all of the time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096Uc7_0dHEaMVz00
Shannon Beador on season 16 of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ (Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

As for the cast shake-up, Shannon said that, overall, Bravo made “the right decision” to try and reinvent the show for season 16. “It is what it is. People come and people go on the cast,” she told HL. “Am I grateful that I’m still on the cast? Yes I am. I’m a single mom. It’s a great platform and I started a company and it’s doing well and I’m very blessed and grateful for it all.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Premiere Recap: Shannon Beador Spreads A Rumor About Heather Dubrow’s Husband

Pop the champagne because Fancy Pants is back! Heather Dubrow made her epic return to ‘RHOC’ during the Season 16 premiere on Dec. 1. Heather Dubrow is back on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but not everyone’s happy about it. At first, Shannon Beador wasn’t too upset about it, but once she learned Heather had befriended a woman from her past, her feelings changed.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Teases Her ‘Tough’ Feud With Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter

Shannon Beador dishes on the new season of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County,’ sharing the details of her feud with co-stars Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter. The Real Housewives of Orange County just dropped its epic Season 16 premiere on Dec. 1, and fans are already talking about the drama heating up between the West Coast ladies! To dish on the forthcoming drama, orange-holder Shannon Beador, 57, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what’s to come between she and her co-stars — more specifically, with Emily Simpson, 45, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 37. “I think that with me, there are some issues and it is true,” she shared of her conflict with her co-stars. “They’re two. They’re a team. It’s two against one in certain parts of the show. We have our issues. Early on. Really early on.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador “Felt Bad” Kelly Dodd Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Orange County

Season 16 of Real Housewives of Orange County is upon us and it’s going to look a lot different than last year. Not totally surprising giving how boring the last season was. While sobriety is something to be celebrated for Braunwyn Windham-Burke when it came to a story line, fans felt she got too thirsty […] The post Shannon Beador “Felt Bad” Kelly Dodd Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Says Tamra Judge Bashes Her In The Press; Tamra Teases Shannon Gets “Exposed” On Real Housewives Of Orange County This Season

Since the Tres Amigas first crossed paths on Real Housewives of Orange County, they’ve been a bit of a mess. Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson had history for years, and it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Once Shannon Beador came in hot, it was never the same. The trio had their good moments — whooping it […] The post Shannon Beador Says Tamra Judge Bashes Her In The Press; Tamra Teases Shannon Gets “Exposed” On Real Housewives Of Orange County This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Shannon, Gina, and Emily Are Spilling the Tea About the RHOC Season 16 Rookies

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Shannon Storms Beador are dishing all the details on their first impressions of The Real Housewives of Orange County newbies ahead of the Season 16 premiere on Wednesday, December 1 at 9/8c.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Dubrow
Popculture

'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow Had the 'Best of Intentions' Reuniting With Shannon Beador in Bravo Return (Exclusive)

Heather Dubrow was ready for a fresh start on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it didn't take long for things to go "off the rails." Heather and her 17-year-old daughter Max Dubrow opened up about their family's return to RHOC for Season 16 ahead of the Dec. 1 premiere in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, with Heather acknowledging it was "crazy" to be holding an orange again after her exit in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'RHOC's Shannon Beador Admits Bringing Up Nicole James and Dr. Dubrow History Was 'a Huge Mistake' (Exclusive)

Shannon Beador says she didn't mean to open a Pandora's box of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16. It just happened. On the season premiere, former RHOC star Heather Dubrow returns to the cast and brings with her a new friend, Nicole James. It turns out that Shannon and Nicole have a history, though. Shannon knew her as Nicole Wiese.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
editorials24.com

Shannon Beador claims Nicole James sued Terry Dubrow

Things are getting juicy in the OC. Wednesday night’s Season 16 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” saw Shannon Beador claim that Nicole James — a new “friend of” — sued Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, years prior. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Heather Dubrow: My Friendship With Shannon Beador Goes ‘Off the Rails’

Here we go again! Heather Dubrow is gearing up for her big return to the The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she is bringing the drama with it. “It’s a fantastic season and it delivers. It has all of the drama, amazing personal stories. It’s a very transitional season, I would say, which is what everyone was looking for and definitely brings back that aspirational lifestyle that I think people were wanting,” Heather, 52, said on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think we told some very compelling stories that I hope resonate with other families and other parents out there and from a personal standpoint, I made some new friends and I’m reacquainted with some old ones.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Hl#The Quiet Woman#Shannon Kelly
bravotv.com

Being in Heather Dubrow's House Makes Shannon Storms Beador Feel "Triggered"

Shannon Storms Beador has mixed emotions about visiting Heather Dubrow's house. On the December 1 Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon stopped by the "Dubrow Chateau" for the first time since its completion, and walking around the home reminded Shannon of the many years she spent living in the same neighborhood. (Watch the exclusive Bravo Insider video above for a tour of Heather's abode.)
TV SERIES
News 8 KFMB

'RHOC's Shannon Beador on Heather Dubrow's Return and Sparking Unexpected Season 16 Drama (Exclusive)

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is feeling sweet for Shannon Beador, but she admits the first few episodes might paint her as sour. "It's a bit of bumpy start, but I think that I'm in a good place," the veteran RHOC star tells ET during a sit-down chat at her Newport Beach home. "You know, I do have tough moments throughout the season, but I don't know... I just, I feel that personally I'm in a good place in my life, so I don't think I'm as reactive as I might've been in a few seasons past. So I'm more open to reconciling and not wasting energy on arguing. How mature is that?"
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador “Won’t Engage With” Tamra Judge After Tamra Called Her A “Victim-Liar”

Tamra Judge ruled Real Housewives of Orange County for many, many years. But despite being gone, she still has no problem creating RHOC drama. She’s been on a tear lately and one of her targets of ire is current season 16 cast member, Shannon Beador. Tamra and Shannon always had a tumultuous relationship on the […] The post Shannon Beador “Won’t Engage With” Tamra Judge After Tamra Called Her A “Victim-Liar” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Heather Dubrow Clarifies Her Past Super Bowl Party Drama with Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge

Heather Dubrow found herself in some Real Housewives-level drama even after she exited The Real Housewives of Orange County following Season 11. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2017, Shannon Storms Beador revealed that things were a bit rocky between her and Heather after her RHOC departure. "I was invited to a Christmas party, but I couldn't go," Shannon said after confirming that she hadn't seen the inside of Heather's house yet at that time (although Shannon would later see the home in the RHOC Season 16 premiere). "And then Tamra [Judge] and I were invited to a Super Bowl party. We were told to save the date, but then we never got the details."
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy