Journey were joined by a new bassist, Todd Jensen, as they kicked off their Las Vegas residency on Wednesday at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. In May 2020, the group announced that former bassist and American Idol star Randy Jackson would be re-joining their lineup, following their acrimonious split with Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith. However, when Journey returned to the stage in July 2021 Marco Mendoza was instead occupying that role, as Jackson was reportedly in need of back surgery. The band's Instagram post welcoming Jensen doesn't specify if he is joining the group permanently.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO