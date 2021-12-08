ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham says Rennes game off after COVID outbreak in squad

LONDON (AP) — Eight Tottenham players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday, prompting an announcement by the English team that its Europa Conference League match against Rennes has been called off. Tottenham said discussions were being held with...

The Independent

Tottenham wanted Leicester Premier League game called off to play Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester City to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes.Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and Uefa rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.The governing body announced on Saturday that no new date was possible and the matter had been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken, with either side potentially being awarded a 3-0 win depending...
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
San Mateo Daily Journal

MATCHDAY: Arsenal plays West Ham, Dortmund needs a win

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arsenal hosts West Ham in a match between teams fighting over fourth place in the Premier League behind the three clubs who have pulled clear and look to be battling for the title — Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. West Ham currently occupies fourth but could get overtaken by Arsenal, which is two points back in sixth. The visitors have a good record in the big games this season, having beaten Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks and also eliminated Manchester City from the English League Cup. Brighton returns to action at home to Wolverhampton, having seen its match against Tottenham last weekend postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at Spurs. Brighton could have up to 12 players unavailable, including some who have COVID-19. Also, Burnley looks for a win over Watford to climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of its opponent, and Southampton travels to Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Watford coronavirus outbreak sees game at Burnley called off

LONDON (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Watford led to its game at Burnley being called off less than three hours before kickoff on Wednesday, becoming the third Premier League postponement in four days. “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak...
PREMIER LEAGUE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Wednesday. Madrid did not give any details of their condition and didn't say whether anyone else was deemed a close contact. Modric played the entire game when Madrid...
UEFA
The Independent

Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
PREMIER LEAGUE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Arsenal's youngsters show there's life after Aubameyang

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped following his latest disciplinary breach, Arsenal needed other attackers to step up for its big Premier League match against top-four rival West Ham on Wednesday. Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe did just that in a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium. Replacing Aubameyang as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Two more EPL matches off as COVID problems worsen

LONDON (AP) — The number of postponements in the English Premier League rose to five in a week on Thursday after two more matches were called off. A growing number of infections at Leicester led to its game against Tottenham being postponed hours before kickoff on Thursday. An ongoing outbreak within Manchester United's squad also meant its game against Brighton on Saturday won't go ahead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
San Mateo Daily Journal

4 more Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by a coronavirus outbreak, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The club’s announcement came a day after it said Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive. The...
