ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Egyptian activist walks free after nearly 2 years in jail

New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities released a rights activist Wednesday after he spent nearly two years in jail in a case that has drawn significant international attention, a rights group said. Patrick George Zaki walked free from a police station in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, a...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Leading Egyptian rights activist fined for social media post

CAIRO (AP) — A leading Egyptian human rights activist was convicted Monday of insulting a judicial election commission and fined about $640, in the latest episode in the government’s crackdown on dissent. The prosecution of Hossam Bahgat has drawn international condemnation, including by the U.S. State Department. The large-scale jailing...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Maldives’ ex-president Yameen walks free after graft conviction overturned

MALE (Reuters) – Maldives’ former president Abdulla Yameen was freed from house arrest on Tuesday after a top court overturned a money-laundering and embezzlement conviction, allowing him to potentially make a return to politics. Yameen was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling...
WORLD
AFP

Council of Europe to discipline Turkey over jailed activist

The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The Turkish foreign ministry had urged the COE on Thursday not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process", warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.
ADVOCACY
globalvoices.org

Protest in support of jailed opposition activist in Baku turns violent

On December 1, a group of protesters gathered in the capital Baku to call for the immediate release of jailed opposition activist and political prisoner Saleh Rustamov. According to local reports, police resorted to violence and detained some of the protest participants. Saleh Rustamov is a member of the opposition...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Reuters

Egyptian court frees jailed researcher Zaki, trial postponed

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court ordered the release of jailed researcher Patrick Zaki on Tuesday, an Egyptian rights group and a judicial source said, and Italy's prime minister expressed satisfaction with the decision. Zaki, an Egyptian graduate student at Italy's University of Bologna, was arrested in February...
WORLD
AFP

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years. Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism. "This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.
WORLD
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#Italy#Ap#The University Of Bologna#Coptic Christians#Italians#Islamist
The Independent

Erdogan’s Turkey censured by Council of Europe for jailing activist Osman Kavala

A major human rights organisation that oversees and monitors democracy and the rule of law across 47 nations in Europe voted Friday to begin to punish Turkey for its failure to release a prominent philanthropist and activist from prison.It was only the second time in the Council of Europe’s 72-year history that it launched what it describes as “infringement” procedures against a member of the treaty organisation. It came after the refusal of Turkish authorities to abide by a European Court of Human Rights ruling to free Osman Kavala, a major Turkish supporter of the arts and left-leaning political causes,...
ADVOCACY
vinepair.com

Archeologists Unearth 5,800 Year Old Ancient Egyptian Beer

In the words of The Bangles: Drink like an Egyptian. According to new archeological research, beer was widely consumed and produced in Ancient Egypt, as far back as 5,800 years ago. The study was published in the December issue of the Journal of Anthropological Archeology, and headed by Professor Jiajing Wang from Dartmouth University. The work of Wang and colleagues determined that beer was not only a commodity in pre-unified Egypt, but used for ritual purposes.
SCIENCE
AFP

Illegal but essential, migrants recycle Istanbul's waste

Shrouded by acrid smoke, a young Afghan crouches sorting waste he has pulled from the trash bins of Istanbul, anxious that Turkey will soon strip him of even this subsistence. Aytar said he runs one of 2,500 or so impromptu recycling depots in Istanbul, receiving dozens of trash collectors -- called "cekcekci" (pronounced "chekchekchi" and roughly translating as those who pull carts) -- every day.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Egypt
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
Republic

Barred from priesthood, some Catholic women find other roles

ROME — Women aspiring to leadership in the Catholic church have long come to terms with the glass ceiling that exists in the male-dominated institution, but Pope Francis’ spate of female appointments in the Vatican hierarchy suggests that change, however modest, is underway. A growing number of women...
ROME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy