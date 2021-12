Shawn Shreffler was a happy man Friday and with good reason. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. It’s not often a coach gets to see his team face a test right out the gate, and respond in a big way, but that’s exactly what Shreffler said his Chambersburg boys did in their 70-54 win over Waynesboro.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO