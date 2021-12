Celonis Execution Management System, implemented by IBM Consulting, now available on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, fueling customer choice in evolving business execution. Red Hat, IBM and Celonis announced the general availability of Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) on Red Hat OpenShift Service on Amazon Web Services (AWS) (ROSA) as a managed cloud service. This enables organizations to take full advantage of the collaboration and unique expertise of each company in a multicloud environment. AWS is the first public cloud platform to offer Celonis EMS on Red Hat OpenShift, with Red Hat’s support for other public clouds planned in the near future, including Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

