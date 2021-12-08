ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Computers do not receive the new update cortex 7.6.0

By Shmuel
paloaltonetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputers do not receive the new update cortex 7.6.0. I have computers in the organization that doesn't receive the new version of cortex 7.6.0.4. The computers went into disable mode. It would be great if you can help me. That's what I see in Log....

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Embedded.com

Software boosts inference speed on Cortex-M MCUs

Startup Plumerai has built an AI inference engine for Cortex-M microcontrollers which outperforms the standard combination of TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers and Arm’s CMSIS-NN kernels. In recent tests performed by the company, Plumerai’s inference engine resulted in 40% lower inference latency and 49% less RAM usage, without reducing prediction accuracy.
SOFTWARE
nanowerk.com

New discovery opens the way for brain-like computers

(Nanowerk News) Research has long strived to develop computers to work as energy efficiently as our brains. A study, led by researchers at the University of Gothenburg, has succeeded for the first time in combining a memory function with a calculation function in the same component. The discovery opens the way for more efficient technologies, everything from mobile phones to self-driving cars.
COMPUTERS
securityintelligence.com

How Do You Plan to Celebrate National Computer Security Day?

In October 2021, the world marked the 18th Cybersecurity Awareness Month. October might be over, but employers can still talk about awareness of digital threats. We all have another chance before then: National Computer Security Day. The History of National Computer Security Day. The origins of National Computer Security Day...
COMPUTERS
psychologytoday.com

New Synthetic AI Data May Improve Brain-Computer Interfaces

Artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning is used in brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to help identify patterns and decode brain imaging data. A new study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering by researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) apply deepfake AI technology in order to improve the performance of brain-computer interfaces to help those with speech impairment or mobility issues.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cortex#By Default#Emre
notebookcheck.net

OPPO launches PC Connect, a new computer/smartphone link for ColorOS 12

OPPO has announced that it has seen users of its smartphones with their multiple devices all needing to do at least part of one thing with its new PC Connect feature. The OEM has now confirmed that the new term does indeed refer to a tool that makes sharing, syncing and working on both a device from its brand and a desktop or laptop much easier.
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

AWS debuts new compute-intensive and AI instances powered by custom chips

Amazon Web Services Inc. today introduced two new sets of cloud instances, one aimed at compute-intensive applications and the other optimized for artificial intelligence training, that are based on custom chips developed in-house by the cloud giant. AWS’ new Amazon EC2 C7g instances target compute-intensive workloads such as analytics tools...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Captive Portal Custom Page

I want to implement a custom response page for our captive portal and I am not sure how the profile selects which page to us. Do I have to delete the default page or is there a way to select between two pages?. Thank You. 1 REPLY. 10 hours ago.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex Data Lake

I am new to this forum and new to the job where I am having this issue so please forgive me if this is an easy question that has been answered, I could not find the info I was looking for. I am trying to setup a Cortex Data Lake for my Cortex XDR Cloud logging. I am aware that I cannot see anything in the data lake when going to explore. However, my issue is that used space is showing as 0mb of 7tb. I have read many articles and I "think" that everything is setup properly but I can't seem to get any logs flowing in to the data lake. I would greatly appreciate some assistance and I am willing to supply more information as needed I just dont know what to supply at this moment.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Timeout on syslog sourced User-ID mappings?

Taking another look at our user-id mappings with our server team today and we've landed on trying 90 minutes for AD. We set this on the agents installed on two of our AD servers and the firewall is showing the new logs coming in as having the correct timeout. Next,...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

How to view transceiver values on the cli

I need help finding the transceiver values in a PA-5220. In Cisco world the command is 'sh int e 1/5 transceiver details'. And it produces this output. Link length supported for 50/125um OM2 fiber is 82 m. Link length supported for 62.5/125um fiber is 26 m. Link length supported for...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Upgrade PA-3200 from 9.1.7 to 10.1.3

I have a PA-3200 that is currently running PANOS 9.1.7 and going to be updated to 10.1.3 in the near future. I am wondering if I could download version 10.0.0, 10.0.8-h4, 10.1.0, and lastly 10.1.3. I could then install 10.1.3 and it would get the files it needs from the...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

PCNSE certification for v10

Does PCNSE certification available for panos 10 also or currently it is for version 9.x only?. I am planning for the certification so need help. The below study guide is for PCNSE 10.1 (August 2021). https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/content/dam/pan/en_US/assets/pdf/datasheets/education/pcnse-study-g... Thank you for your response. Just one query, now by default PCNSE is available...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Api check certificate validity

I need create an API check to verify certificate expired date from managed firewall. With Giu intercade I found that data inside the template device, like in the attached Photo. Can you help me to find a solution ?. You can use the config of the template to get certificate...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Batch Host Object CIDR Change Capability

I have found a workaround for batch host object CIDR changes (from 0 to 32) and am reaching out to see if there is a feature planned in Expedition to accomplish this. SITUATION: After importing an ASA config, I noticed two things. First, the newly created host records beginning with "H-" which are duplicates of the imported host objects. Second, the imported ASA host objects have a zero (0) as their CIDR and are invalid. I would like to keep the ASA host object names. For the firewall which is being migrated, the total invalid object with CIDR of zero is over 1500.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
paloaltonetworks.com

BrokerVM proxy configuration error

I'm facing this issue when i try to configure the ip addresse of the proxy so i can send logs throught brokerVM:. C:\Program Files\Palo Alto Networks\Traps>cytool proxy set "X.X.X.X:YY" Enter supervisor password:. RpcClient: SendRequest: Error 13: Cloud Defined proxy 'set' internal error = 4 RPC call for proxy command 'set'...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex XDR Broker VM questions

Can anyone answer a few questions about Cortex XDR Broker VM?. If the Broker VM is being used as a proxy, do the hosts connecting to the Broker VM need to be on the same subnet as the Broker VM or can they communicate with the Broker VM via the default gateway of their VLAN?
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Tips & Tricks: How to Create an Application Override

Application Override is where the Palo Alto Networks firewall is configured to override the normal Application Identification (App-ID) of specific traffic passing through the firewall. As soon as the Application Override policy takes effect, all further App-ID inspection of the traffic is stopped and the session is identified with the custom application.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Security Advice on SSH & SSL/TLS week ciphers

I have few queries to be addressed. We have changed the SSL/TLS version using CLI to TLS 1.2 but when we run the scan we can see TLS 1.1 is also running at the back-end. We need to check which SSL/TLS version is running using CLI of the Firewall. What...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

require password change on first login on HA mode

I have question for "require password change on first login" on HA mode. firstly when I enable this function at any Palo Alto unit of HA mode and edit or create admin role account,. then try login to one of HA unit, the login page display password change require. when...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy