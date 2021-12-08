Computers do not receive the new update cortex 7.6.0

I am new to this forum and new to the job where I am having this issue so please forgive me if this is an easy question that has been answered, I could not find the info I was looking for. I am trying to setup a Cortex Data Lake for my Cortex XDR Cloud logging. I am aware that I cannot see anything in the data lake when going to explore. However, my issue is that used space is showing as 0mb of 7tb. I have read many articles and I "think" that everything is setup properly but I can't seem to get any logs flowing in to the data lake. I would greatly appreciate some assistance and I am willing to supply more information as needed I just dont know what to supply at this moment.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO