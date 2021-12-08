ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Feelies @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

By Bill Pearis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for night one (May 20) and night two (May 21) of The Feelies' shows at...

LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel Night 3 (pics, video, setlist)

After taking Thanksgiving weekend off, LCD Soundsystem continued their 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency on Monday night (11/29), the third show of their series. No songs they hadn't already played at the first two nights were performed on Monday, nor have they played their cover of Spacemen 3's "Big City" since the first show, but they did play deep cuts "Thrills," "On Repeat," "Beat Connection," and their cover of Joy Division's "No Love Lost," all of which hadn't been played in over a decade since this current run.
BROOKLYN, NY
Tickets for Catbite, JER, Teenage Halloween shows in Brooklyn & Philly on sale (BV Presents)

Tickets for the BrooklynVegan showcases in Philly and Brooklyn with Catbite, JER, Teenage Halloween go on sale today at noon. The Philly show is January 7 at PhilaMOCA with local support from Take Today (tickets) and Brooklyn is January 8 at Saint Vitus with local support from Common Sage (tickets). The Brooklyn show also has comedian Ian Fidance in between sets, and I'm DJing between doors and the first band.
MUSIC
Yo La Tengo playing City Winery NYC on New Year’s Eve (BV Presale & win tix!)

Yo La Tengo just wrapped up 2021 Hanukkah run and they're already getting ready for another holiday. The band have announced they'll play NYC's City Winery on New Year's Eve.There are early (7 PM) and late (10 PM) shows, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale NOW: use the password BVNYE. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Thursday, December 9 at 3 PM ET.
MUSIC
King Hannah playing Brooklyn before SXSW (BV presents)

UK band King Hannah are gearing up to release their full-length debut, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, on February 25 via City Slang. If you haven't checked out the smoky, alluring new single "All Being Fine," you can do so below. Not long after their album...
ROCK MUSIC
Baroness played their first of two all-request shows at Saint Vitus (pics, setlist)

Baroness are currently on an all-request tour, and they played their first of two sold-out Brooklyn shows at Saint Vitus last night (12/7). Requests were submitted prior to the show, and Baroness' 22-song set included 10 requests, nine of which were played at the beginning, but they saved the tenth for last because frontman John Baizley said it's "kind of a special song" ("Tower Falls"). John and Gina Gleason also did two acoustic songs together: "Cocainium" and "Foolsong." You can check out the full setlist and more pictures from the show (by Stephanie V. Augello) below. Baroness do it again at Vitus tonight (12/8).
MUSIC
Surfbort played TV Eye with Smirk and Patti (pics)

Surfbort released a new Linda Perry-produced album, Keep on Truckin', in October, and they've been playing some shows this month in support of it. They just wrapped up an East Coast jaunt that included a pair of NYC dates, at TV Eye on Sunday (12/5) and Mercury Lounge on Monday (12/6). We caught Sunday night's show, which was a wild, fun time. Surfbort kept the crowd moving, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Jeanette D. Moses, including openers Smirk and Patti, below.
MUSIC
Penelope Isles announce 2022 tour w/ Pom Poko, discuss their favorite music of 2021

UK group Penelope Isles, led by siblings Lily and Jack Wolter, released the terrific Which Way to Happy earlier this year. It's wonderfully dynamic album, full of expansive, soaring melodies and widescreen production, which benefits from a great mix by Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann. One of the standouts, the fizzy "Have You Heard," has just gotten a video made by director Jamie Thraves, who made Radiohead’s “Just” and Coldplay’s “The Scientist." In fact, the video's opening scene feels like a tip of the hat "Just," and features the band's Bella Union label boss (and onetime Cocteau Twins bassist) Simon Raymonde. You can watch that below.
MUSIC
Five Thoughts: Gregory Alan Isakov at Brooklyn Bowl (December 6)

1. Gregory Alan Isakov takes the stage with a fellow band member and there are no theatrics. No stage lifts or fireworks. Just two musicians with their instruments—Isakov on the guitar and Steve Varney on the banjo. They begin to play “San Luis” from Isakov’s 2018 album Evening Machines. It’s a heartfelt song about a flitting time in the narrator’s life, and a song that perfectly captures the indie-folk sound that his fans have come to love.
MUSIC
Stream country veteran Loney Hutchins’ new album of lost ’70s demos

Nashville country veteran Loney Hutchins, was signed to Johnny Cash's House of Cash publishing company around 1972, after June Carter Cash introduced Loney and his demo reel to her then-husband. Their relationship produced over 80 hours of demo tapes, including many demos that Loney made for Johnny Cash, and 24 of those demos have now been unearthed for the new album Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, ‘73-‘78, which comes out on Appalachia Record Co this Friday (12/10) (pre-order).
MUSIC
mewithoutYou played ‘Brother, Sister’ in full at LPR (review, videos)

Way back in 2019, mewithoutYou had said 2020 would be their "last [year] as an active band," and that before calling it quits, they'd do a tour playing 2006's classic Brother, Sister in full. COVID delayed those plans, but mewithoutYou are now finally on their Brother, Sister tour, which began in Pennsylvania on Saturday (12/4) and runs through December 14, before picking back up again in January of 2022. The band haven't clarified when exactly they plan to begin their hiatus, but this seems like it might be their final tour, so see them if you can.
MUSIC
What’s Going on Saturday?

The New Pornographers stream their performance of Mass Romantic in full from Vancouver's Vogue Theatre at 11:30 PM ET (tickets). Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK. Join our EMAIL LIST. For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook...
MUSIC
Tour news: Sharon Van Etten, Tenacious D, Gustaf, Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Sharon Van Etten has announced a few live dates in April, including Charlottesville, Saxapahaw (NC), Atlanta and Charleston. "I was supposed to see some of you in April 2020 and I am bursting at the seams with joy to finally get to see you this spring," Sharon says. "Supporting is Mia Joy from Chicago who has made me cry and held my hand during this pandemic and helped me through some rough patches." Head here for all SVE dates.
MUSIC
Metallica livestreaming upcoming 40th anniversary shows for free

Metallica are playing 40th anniversary shows in San Francisco on December 17 & 19 at the Chase Center, and the band have just announced that they'll be livestreaming them both for free via Amazon Music and Prime Video. Amazon music channel The Coda Collection is presenting the livestreams, which will also be available to watch via Amazon Music's Twitch channel. The livestreams start at 9 PM Pacific / 12 Midnight Eastern each night. Learn more here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jack White announces 2022 tour, playing Barclays Center (BV presale)

Jack White has two new albums on the way in 2022 and he'll promote them with a massive world tour that runs from April through August. The tour kicks off with two nights at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre and includes a Brooklyn stop at Barclays Center on April 21 and two L.A. shows at YouTube Theatre on May 31 and June 1. All dates are listed below.
MUSIC
Wet Leg made a joyous splash at their first U.S. show (pics, setlist, review)

Wet Leg have had quite a year. Make that six months. The Isle of Wight duo released their quotable earworm of a debut single, "Chaise Longue," and its equally memorable, high-kicking video in June, and let that ride for the rest of the summer. After releasing a second single in September, "Wet Dream," they sold out three NYC shows, not to mention shows in L.A. and San Francisco. All on the basis of two songs. It wasn't until just a week ago that they announced their debut album and shared a couple more equally catchy songs, just in time for their Stateside debut.
ROCK MUSIC
Burna Boy announces Madison Square Garden show for 2022

Afro-fusionist Burna Boy has announced 'One Night In Space,' a concert happening at NYC's Madison Square Garden on April 28, and he'll apparently become the first-ever Nigerian artist to headline the iconic arena. It follows his sold-out Hollywood Bowl debut from this past fall, as well as sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, and more. You can sign up for the artist presale, which begins Wednesday (12/15) at noon, now. The public on-sale begins Friday, 12/17 at noon.
MUSIC
We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC

