The Feelies @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

Way back in 2019, mewithoutYou had said 2020 would be their "last [year] as an active band," and that before calling it quits, they'd do a tour playing 2006's classic Brother, Sister in full. COVID delayed those plans, but mewithoutYou are now finally on their Brother, Sister tour, which began in Pennsylvania on Saturday (12/4) and runs through December 14, before picking back up again in January of 2022. The band haven't clarified when exactly they plan to begin their hiatus, but this seems like it might be their final tour, so see them if you can.

