Real Estate

Trion Properties Enters Florida Market with Acquisition of 384-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Orlando

By Trion Properties
Greensburg Daily News
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Trion Properties, a private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida specializing in multifamily investments, announced that it has acquired Patterson Court, a 384-unit luxury multifamily community in Orlando, Florida for $107.75 million. This is...

www.greensburgdailynews.com

connectcre.com

Eller Capital Enters Charleston Market with $130 Million Portfolio Acquisition

Eller Capital Partners has paid $130 million for a portfolio of three multifamily communities in the Charleston area. The purchase of ARIUM North Charleston (192 units on 14.5 acres), ARIUM St. Ives (248 units on 16.5 acres) and ARIUM Mount Pleasant (240 units on 23) acres marks the initial investments in Charleston for the Chapel Hill-based company.
CHARLESTON, SC
connectcre.com

Trion Comes Back to Sacramento with Sixfold Multifamily Buy

Trion Properties recently acquired six multifamily communities totaling 347 units in the Sacramento area for $71.6 million. The firm re-entered the Sacramento market a year ago with the acquisition of a 136-unit community in Rancho Cordova, after bringing three properties in the market full cycle from 2012 to 2016. Additionally, the firm currently owns and manages six properties in nearby East Bay.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rebusinessonline.com

Avanti Residential Purchases Tampa Bay Multifamily Property for $92M

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Denver-based Avanti Residential has purchased Artistry, a 246-unit apartment community in downtown St. Petersburg, for $92 million. Patrick Dufour and Andrew Visnick of Newmark represented the seller and property developer, Indianapolis-based Milhaus Development, in the transaction. Charlie Williams of Newmark arranged an acquisition loan through Freddie Mac.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Commercial Observer

Nuveen Sells LA Multifamily Property for $102M

Nuveen Real Estate has unloaded the 354-unit Waterstone Apartments in suburban Los Angeles for $101.8 million. Lincoln Avenue Capital acquired the property, according to CBRE, which announced the deal and represented Nuveen. The firm first acquired the property for $72.5 million in 2016, property records show. The property is located...
REAL ESTATE
fortworthbusiness.com

Luxury multifamily property in Fort Worth acquired by Houston investment firm

Barvin, a Houston-based multifamily investment firm, recently closed on the purchase of Elan Crockett Row. The luxury multifamily property located at the intersection of Crockett Street and Norwood Street consists of 380 units with 7,200 square feet of fully leased retail including Salsa Limon and F45 Training. Barvin also owns Vance at Bishop Union and Los Altos Trinity Green in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
FORT WORTH, TX
irei.com

Intracorp, Grosvenor sell luxury multifamily community in Fullerton, Calif., for $168m

Grosvenor Americas and Intracorp have sold AmpliFi Apartments, a 290-unit luxury apartment community located at 600 West Commonwealth in Fullerton, Calif. The property was purchased for $168 million, marking the highest price-per-unit sale of a market-rate multifamily community in Orange County, according to Brad Perozzi, president of Intracorp’s Southern California division.
FULLERTON, CA
theregistrysf.com

Bell Partners Acquires Corte Madera Multifamily Community for $156MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources familiar with the deal, the property traded for $156 million, or about $866,667 per unit. Public records show that the seller was San Francisco-based MacFarlane Partners). Marin County property marks the company’s third acquisition in California in 2021. GREENSBORO, N.C. – Dec. 6, 2021 –...
CORTE MADERA, CA
Business Wire

Waterford Property Company Acquires 472-Unit Pomona Multifamily Community for Preservation of Existing Affordable Housing and Conversion to Middle-Income and Affordable Housing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waterford Property Company (Waterford) in partnership with California Statewide Community Development Authority (CSCDA), a joint powers authority, has announced the acquisition of 777 Place, a 472-unit multifamily property located at 777 E. 3rd Street in Pomona, CA. Waterford and CSCDA acquired the property for $149.4 million from Picerne Residential.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
rebusinessonline.com

Casoro Group Sells Five Multifamily Properties Totaling 1,070 Units in Dallas-Fort Worth

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin-based investment firm Casoro Group has sold five multifamily properties totaling 1,070 units that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The 216-unit Mariposa Villas and the 332-unit Vistas at Pinnacle Park were both constructed in 2003 and are located in Dallas. The 198-unit Huntington Ridge was built in 2007 in the southern suburb of DeSoto, and the 180-unit River Oaks is located in nearby Wylie and was built in 2002. Rounding out the portfolio is Savoy of Garland, located northeast of Dallas, which totals 144-units and was built in 2008. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
rebusinessonline.com

Six Factors Helping to Power Interest in Multifamily Markets

When the pandemic engulfed the world last year, few analysts predicted that the multifamily sector would flourish and thrive so well. Most suspected that the sector would be on life support. Yet, despite a year-long national eviction moratorium, there hasn’t been a better time to be a big apartment-building landlord.
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

Intracorp Sells Fullerton Multifamily Project For Per-Unit OC Record

A 290-unit multifamily project in Fullerton has traded in a record Orange County deal on a per-unit basis. Multifamily developer Intracorp sold the AmpliFi Apartments, a newly built luxury apartment complex, for $168M. The sale price works out to $579,310 per unit, an all-time record for the highest per-unit figure among Orange County multifamily transactions, according to Intracorp.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
connectcre.com

Meridian’s Team Doshi Closes Deal for 67-Unit Bronx Multifamily

Meridian’s Amit Doshi and Shallini Mehra closed on the $7,450,000 sale of 1815 Monroe Ave., a 67-unit Art Deco elevator apartment building in the Bronx’s Mount Hope/Tremont neighborhood. Built in 1936, the property yielded a gross rent multiplier of 9.2 times and a capitalization rate of 4.25%. This is its first sale in more than 50 years.
BRONX, NY
connectcre.com

Charlotte 454-Unit Multifamily Exchanged for $75M

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $75 million sale of Country Club, a 454-unit apartment community located in Charlotte, NC. Concordia Properties acquired the asset. Watson Bryant and Brooks Colquitt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, JEM Holdings, in the transaction. “Over seven years of ownership, we were able...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rebusinessonline.com

Eagle Property, Promecap Buy Two Dallas Apartment Communities Totaling 958 Units

DALLAS — A joint venture between Eagle Property Capital Investments, a multifamily investment firm focused on the Florida and Texas markets, and Mexico City-based private equity firm Promecap have acquired two apartment communities in Dallas totaling 958 units. The 466-unit Enclave at Prestonwood was built in 1978 and is located on the city’s north side, and the 492-unit Residences at Mesa Ridge was built in 1983-1984 and is located on the northeast side. Enclave at Prestonwood features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 480 to 944 square feet, and Residences at Mesa Ridge offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,186 square feet. Both properties have amenity packages that include pools and clubhouses. Enclave at Prestonwood also offers a fitness center, dog park and a children’s play area, while Residences at Mesa Ridge has a tennis court. The new ownership plans to implement value-add programs at both properties. Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Michael Ware, Drew Kile and Asher Hall of Institutional Property Advisors,a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Exponential Property. Group,in the transaction and procured Eagle Property Capital as the buyer.
DALLAS, TX
azbigmedia.com

Demand fuels dynamic growth of multifamily market in Phoenix

The multifamily market weathered the pandemic much better than other commercial real estate sectors, according to report from Kidder Mathews. While rent growth fell below historical averages, average monthly rent collections remained above 93 percent every month last year according to the National Multi Housing Council Rent Payment Tracker and overall vacancy remained within historical norms. Facing a global pandemic and an unprecedented national economic shutdown, multifamily fundamentals impressed.
PHOENIX, AZ
rebusinessonline.com

Lightstone Purchases 7,810-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Suburban Detroit

DETROIT — Lightstone has purchased a multifamily portfolio in suburban Detroit totaling 7,810 units across 27 properties in 19 different submarkets. The purchase price and seller were not disclosed. The portfolio also includes an 11,000-square-foot office building. Lightstone plans to add amenities, improve common areas and renovate unit interiors. The transaction increases Lightstone’s multifamily holdings in the Detroit market to more than 13,000 units. Lightstone operates its assets through its management company, Beacon Management.
DETROIT, MI
rebusinessonline.com

Decron Divests of Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Simi Valley, California for $190M

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Decron Properties has completed the disposition of a two-property apartment property in Simi Valley. An undisclosed, private multifamily investment firm acquired the 504-unit portfolio for $190 million, or $376,984 per unit. The portfolio includes the 372-unit The Villas at Woodranch and the 132-unit Overlook at Woodranch....
SIMI VALLEY, CA

