Trion Properties Enters Florida Market with Acquisition of 384-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Orlando

DALLAS — A joint venture between Eagle Property Capital Investments, a multifamily investment firm focused on the Florida and Texas markets, and Mexico City-based private equity firm Promecap have acquired two apartment communities in Dallas totaling 958 units. The 466-unit Enclave at Prestonwood was built in 1978 and is located on the city’s north side, and the 492-unit Residences at Mesa Ridge was built in 1983-1984 and is located on the northeast side. Enclave at Prestonwood features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 480 to 944 square feet, and Residences at Mesa Ridge offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,186 square feet. Both properties have amenity packages that include pools and clubhouses. Enclave at Prestonwood also offers a fitness center, dog park and a children’s play area, while Residences at Mesa Ridge has a tennis court. The new ownership plans to implement value-add programs at both properties. Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Michael Ware, Drew Kile and Asher Hall of Institutional Property Advisors,a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Exponential Property. Group,in the transaction and procured Eagle Property Capital as the buyer.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO