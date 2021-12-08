School staff work multiple roles to fill shortages

San Diego County school districts are facing one of the worst, if not the worst, shortage of substitute teachers and support staff since the pandemic began. The County Office of Education’s answer is a giant job fair this Saturday. By most accounts, this deep in the school year, there is...
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved retention bonuses for all employees Wednesday, a day after the Union County school board did the same. Both votes came after state officials authorized the use of federal COVID-19 relief money for bonuses to attract and keep employees during a time of staff shortages. CMS board Chair Elyse Dashew called an emergency meeting for Wednesday, rather than waiting until next week's regular meeting.
Wake school board improves raises for all employees in hopes of addressing staff shortages. The Wake County Public School System employees will provide wage and salary increases for "all employees," including substitute teachers, to the tune of $38.9 million this year. Photographer: Sean Braswell. Reporter: Aaron Thomas.
An Ohio school district said it shut all nine of its schools on Monday because of understaffing. The Akron Beacon Journal reported that the closures were down to a lack of transportation staff. Staff are "exhausted" after working during the pandemic, the district's superintendent said. All nine schools in a...
District 203’s program to offer free weekly COVID-19 SHIELD testing has been affected by the recent worker shortage. In the past nine weeks, there have been four instances, including one at Naperville Central on Wednesday, Oct. 20, where HRSupport, the third party District 203 contracted to collect samples, was unable to send staff to the schools.
Schools in Hamden and New Haven were closed Monday because of threats – and understaffed mental health agencies expect the problem to get even worse. On Friday, Norwalk High School was locked down due to a hoax threat. Two days earlier, it dealt with a bomb threat. In Hamden, schools closed for three straight days after weapons threats.
Like many other businesses and organizations, AppalCART is facing staffing problems. The Watauga Democrat reports Director Craig Hughes says the transportation authority could use five to eight more drivers ease delays and route alterations, but that 12 to 13 additional drivers would be better. According to the report, AppalCART closed...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is growing, and with that growth, comes new opportunities for employment. With approximately 37,000 students, BCSD is the fourth-largest school district in South Carolina. Working Wednesdays is highlighting open positions with BCSD. They include instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians, food service,...
A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests.
Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
Denver, Colorado — Some school districts are relying on employees to work multiple jobs as they deal with severe staff shortages. In September, 30,000 public school teachers resigned, according to the Labor Department. Gel Ortiz often supervises recess at Barnum Elementary School. It’s not her only responsibility. “I am principal,...
Some schools in Northern Ireland are sending whole year groups home because of staff shortages caused by Covid a teachers’ union has said.NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill has called on all schools to cancel mass gatherings over Christmas amid growing concern over a lack of available substitute teachers.He also said the Department of Education may need to consider a circuit-breaker closure of schools to stop the spread of the virus.However, a spokesperson for the Department of Education has said there are no plans to close schools early for the Christmas period.There is a shortage now of...
