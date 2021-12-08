School staff work multiple roles to fill shortages

Some schools in Northern Ireland are sending whole year groups home because of staff shortages caused by Covid a teachers’ union has said.NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill has called on all schools to cancel mass gatherings over Christmas amid growing concern over a lack of available substitute teachers.He also said the Department of Education may need to consider a circuit-breaker closure of schools to stop the spread of the virus.However, a spokesperson for the Department of Education has said there are no plans to close schools early for the Christmas period.There is a shortage now of...

