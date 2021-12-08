These Everything Bagel Muffins From Olympic Runner Shalane Flanagan Are the Ideal Post-Workout Breakfast

Most people want three things when they come home sweaty after a run: water, a shower, and food—stat. It makes sense, as eating something with protein and carbs is important to have after a workout. Your body needs to recover, so those hunger pains serve a legit purpose.

Figuring out what to eat before and after runs is something four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan and culinary instructor Elyse Kopecky are asked about a lot. The duo has co-authored two cookbooks together with delicious meal ideas and they just released their third, Rise and Run ($18). Their new cookbook is dedicated specifically to breakfasts, brunch, and morning snacks. A few recipes you'll find inside: chorizo breakfast tacos, trail mix breakfast cookies, apple-blueberry breakfast crumble, and matcha green tea smoothies. All the recipes are made with nutrients that will either help fuel a run or help the body recover after one.

One standout recipe is for everything bagel muffins—perfect to have on hand all week so you can just grab one right after your run. (Especially if you run in the morning, which tends to already be a very hectic time of day.) "These are my favorite 'superhero muffins' to eat after a morning run or workout because they’re savory so they help replace electrolytes, like salt, lost in sweat. Plus, they’re high in protein and other essential minerals for recovery," Kopecky says. "They’re really satisfying as a [breakfast or] snack to hold you over until lunch."

The muffins are made with eggs and yogurt, which are both great protein sources. They're full of fiber too, thanks to ingredients like rolled oats, whole wheat flour, and almond flour. "Fiber is essential for maintaining healthy digestion and is best eaten after your morning workout," Kopecky says. "Also, most fiber-rich foods are very nutrient-dense so by including these foods in your diet you are getting your fix of vitamins and minerals."

There's another ingredient in the everything bagel muffins that's full of nutrients (including fiber) that you might not expect: sweet potatoes. Kopecky says the tuber is such a great recovery food for runners that it's one of the top five ingredients they use throughout the cookbook. "[They're] incredibly nutrient-dense and they add easy-to-digest complex carbs to this recipe," she says. "If you’re following a gluten-free or grain-free diet, sweet potatoes or yams are a great way to incorporate healthy carbs. Don’t fear carbs, this essential macronutrient provides energy to keep you going all day."

Truly one of these muffins goes a long way in terms of post-run recovery. Kopecky says there is one insider baking tip to keep in mind when following the recipe. "Don’t forget to add the baking powder and baking soda so that they rise," she says. She adds that they're easy to make gluten-free too, by switching out the whole wheat flour for a cup-for-cup gluten-free flour blend. (Make sure your oats are GF, too.) Ready to get baking? Keep reading for the recipe.

Everything bagel muffins recipe

Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients

For the muffins:

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

Fine sea salt

1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup almond flour or almond meal

1/4 cup Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix (recipe below)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

6 eggs

1/2 cup plain

whole-milk yogurt

1 1/2 cups grated peeled sweet potato or yam (about 1 large)

For the Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix (makes 3/4 cup):

1/2 cup Now Real Food Organic Triple Omega Seed Mix

2 Tbsp dried onion flakes

2 tsp flaky or coarse sea salt

For the Everything Bagel Seasoning Mix:

1. In a small glass jar, combine the seeds, onion flakes, and salt.

2. Cover with a lid and shake to combine. Store in the pantry for up to one month or in the fridge for up to six months.

For the muffins:

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup nonstick muffin tin with paper liners.

2. Heat two tablespoons of the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and sauté, stirring occasionally, until softened, about five minutes. Set aside to cool.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the whole-wheat flour, oats, almond flour, two tablespoons of the everything bagel seasoning mix, baking powder, baking soda, and a half teaspoon salt.

4. In a separate large bowl, thoroughly whisk the eggs, yogurt, and remaining one-fourth cup of olive oil. Stir in the sweet potato. Add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture and stir until combined. Stir in the cooked onions.

5. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups, filling to just above the brim. Sprinkle the remaining two tablespoons of everything bagel seasoning mix on top of the muffins and press it slightly into the batter. Bake until the muffins are light brown on top and a knife inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

6. Transfer the muffins to a cooling rack or cool in the muffin tin. Serve warm, or cool completely prior to storing. Store leftover muffins in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days or in the freezer for up to three months. Reheat in the oven at 300°F for 10 minutes, or microwave on low power for 30 seconds.

Note: If you have a nut allergy, you can substitute an additional half cup whole-wheat flour for the almond flour and increase the olive oil to one-third cup. The muffins will be a little more dense but still delicious.

Get more healthy recipe ideas—and share your own favorites—in Well+Good's Cook With Us Facebook group.

Tags: Food and Nutrition, Healthy Cooking, Running

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.