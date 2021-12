– Edward N. Mahoney, 86, passed away November 27, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital following an illness. He leaves his wife of 66 years, Aline (Bousquet) Mahoney, his children Karen Bertrand and her husband Russell, John Mahoney and his wife Maria, David Mahoney and his wife Kathleen, Roger Mahoney and his wife Linda and Paul Mahoney and his wife Beth, his grandchildren Chad Bertrand, Jacquelyn Shardlow, Patrick, Todd, Megan, Ryan, Brendan, Aaron, Nathan, Lea, Maya, Lauren, Erin and Shannon Mahoney, great-grandchildren Kayla Bergstrom, Kyle Shardlow, Ada, Louisa, Everly, Theodore and Alec Mahoney, his brothers Donald Mahoney and his wife Pat and Roy Mahoney and several nieces and nephews.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO