Reeve Named U.S. Women’s National Team Coach

Bishop State Community College recently announced Adria Harris as its new head women’s basketball coach. Harris, a native of Mobile, graduated from St. Paul’s Episcopal High School in 2001. She went on to receive a Division 1 basketball scholarship to play shooting guard at Alabama State University (ASU). While at ASU, she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in health education. In 2011, she was inducted into St. Paul’s Athletic Hall of Fame and later inducted into the ASU Foundation Athletic Hall of Fame. Harris was also named one of ASU’s most distinguished in its inaugural class of “50 under 50.” Harris was an assistant coach at ASU for eight seasons and head girl’s basketball coach at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery for seven seasons. Here, the Lady Wolverines played in the state championship game, and Harris was named Alabama High School 6A Coach of the Year. Harris is also the owner of the Montgomery Lady Magic, a semi pro women’s basketball team, which finished fifth overall in the Women’s American Basketball Association. Harris is also a doctoral student at Troy University in sports management.

MOBILE, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO