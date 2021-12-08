ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Reeve Named U.S. Women’s National Team Coach

By brett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Basketball will announce its next women’s national team coach on Wednesday, and it will be Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve, a source confirmed to ESPN. The announcement will be at 11 a.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis. USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley and...

