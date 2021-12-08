ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates one-year anniversary

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
One success story is that of Brian; a veteran who served his country, but nonetheless became homeless. After a short stay with ECHO, he found housing through veteran’s assistance partners.

Over 600 men, women and children have received support this year

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Paso Robles is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its newest facility located in the former Motel 6 at 1134 Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles. On Dec. 7 of last year, a few ECHO staff opened the doors to individuals and families seeking shelter. Since that time, ECHO has been moving forward at a rapid pace to get the facility up and running as a full-service shelter with several emergency shelter rooms, a meal service program and case management supportive services, the first for Paso Robles.

This past year has seen tremendous growth in the number of individuals and families receiving support, over 15,000 nights of stay have been provided and over 600 men, women and children have received support.

In addition are more milestones such as:

  • Number of clients housed: 47
  • Number of clients employed: 50
  • Number of clients entered into 90-day program: 21
  • Number of meals served: 18,595
  • Numbers of showers: 400

“We are so pleased with the one-year results of our new facility in Paso Robles,” said Wendy Lewis, president/CEO of ECHO, “many individuals and families are receiving the care they need to get back into permanent housing. At this important milestone we would especially like to thank the community believing in our mission for Paso Robles. We’ve had so many donors, businesses, civic & religious organizations become involved that we are humbled at the outpouring of support.”

One success story is that of Brian; a veteran that served his country, but nonetheless became homeless. After a short stay with ECHO, he found housing through their veteran’s assistance partners. When supporters found out he had very few possessions, they rallied to send several items to start his new life in his own home. He was and continues to be very thankful and hopeful about his new start in life.

ECHO operates three safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. With ECHO Atascadero’s unique residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program.

While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management and social communication and interaction. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.

A1,500 community volunteers provide ancillary support to run the facilities and meal programs at each location serving over 100 meals each evening to shelter residents and the homeless population.

For more information, visit www.echoshelter.org.

