ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTGVs_0dHEXlLZ00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Wednesday, Dec. 8. This list will be updated as more schools report delays.

Tulare City School District Plan B.

Alpaugh Unified School District Plan A.

Kingsburg Elementary Plan A .

Waukena Elementary Plan B.

Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.

Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.

Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles to guide you through the fog. Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies. Move away from stalled or disabled vehicles. Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulare, CA
Cars
Tulare, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
City
Tulare, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day School#Ksee Kgpe Rrb
YourCentralValley.com

Educator of the Week: Mr. Gonzalez from Lincoln Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher is inspiring his students in the classroom and on the soccer field. It was a surprise for fifth grade Lincoln Elementary teacher Jose Gonzalez when he learned he had been named KSEE24’s Educator of the Week. Along with the title, Gonzalez was presented with a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy