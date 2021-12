The Cedar Creek Pirates championship may have come down to the final play on Saturday night, but this win was a year in the making for head coach James Melody. After finishing 3-5 in Melody's first year during the COVID shortened 2020 season, the Pirates got back to work this summer with a goal of improving each day ahead of the 2021 campaign.

