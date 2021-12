TRM Labs’ latest funding will reportedly go into scaling up the company’s operations in order to better cater to booming demand. TRM Labs announced on Tuesday that it raised $60 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global. The San Francisco-based blockchain startup becomes the latest beneficiary of fresh capital within the thriving crypto industry. The funding round featured participation from other notable investing companies, including payment giants Visa Inc (NYSE: V), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), and American Express Co (NYSE: AXP). Also, the Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc (formerly known as Square (NYSE: SQ), and Citigroup’s investment arm were present.

