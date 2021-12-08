ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon mourns loss of his youngest child to a brain tumor

By CNN
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Television host and actor Nick Cannon shared with his talk show audience on Tuesday that his youngest child, Zen, has died. "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline...

cbs58.com

