Post-pandemic boom in plastic surgery sparks concern about 'perfection fixation'

By A. Pawlowski
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Americans are emerging from their home offices and quarantines looking different than before the coronavirus crisis — a trend the American Society of Plastic Surgeons called a “post-pandemic boom” in cosmetic procedures. Bonnie Hammer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company, noticed it after attending...

news3lv.com

Popular plastic surgeries this time of year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Perspectives Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas was designed to create a boutique feel with modern cosmetic procedures. In a world that quickly changes, Board Certified Las Vegas Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rachel Mason felt it was important to have space where women can openly express their concerns and be heard without feeling judged or pressured.
LAS VEGAS, NV
coastalvirginiamag.com

The Face of Beautiful Change: Mancoll Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

As a skilled plastic and cosmetic surgeon, Dr. John Mancoll has made a difference in the lives of thousands of people, helping them change not only their look, but their outlook on life. As a patient of Dr. Mancoll, you’ll be met with caring, compassion and understanding. Start with a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Doctor urges women to listen to their bodies after spotting her tumor

When Dr. Jocelyn Fitzgerald sat, she felt an ache in her lower back. If she went to the bathroom, the pain increased. As a urogynecologist, Fitzgerald thinks about pelvic pain — a lot. She treats pelvic organ prolapse, bladder and pelvic pain. Still, she wondered if something like PMS, stress from the ongoing pandemic or endometriosis were to blame for her discomfort. Other times she suspected it was just “nothing.”
HEALTH
New University Newspaper

UCI’s Plastic Surgery Resident Students Share Their Experiences on Their Road to Becoming a Plastic Surgeon

UCI’s School of Medicine (SOM) has a renowned, highly-rated Department of Plastic Surgery that places an emphasis on novel methods of replacing damaged tissue. In this department, there are several resident students who have begun or are nearing the end of their academic journey in plastics. Two resident students, PGY-2 resident Eric Hines and PGY-3 resident Omotayo Arowojolu, sought to share their experiences with aspiring undergraduate students on the road to becoming plastic surgeons.
EDUCATION
Phillymag.com

Tina Ho, MD Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Tina Ho is a fellowship-trained facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and board-certified head and neck surgeon serving greater Philadelphia. As a female facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Ho is both approachable and relatable to her patients and strives to empower them. Her philosophy is to provide the highest standard of individualized care with natural results in Philadelphia for a broad spectrum of facial rejuvenation and reconstructive procedures. As a facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Ho specializes exclusively in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures of the face, including rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facelift, neck lift, facial contouring, and jawline contouring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wellbeingmagazine.com

When to consider having a plastic surgery

With so many people modifying their body parts today through cosmetic surgery, you probably wonder if you shouldn’t get one yourself. But the question is, should you?. Just as everyone is different, people do plastic surgery for different reasons. While some reasons are critical, others are rather flimsy. So why should you consider having one yourself?
SKIN CARE
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
Best Life

This Bathroom Habit Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Study Says

Your dementia risk is linked to a range of factors—some of which, like age and genetics, are completely outside of your control. However, experts say that certain common habits can significantly increase your risk of developing the progressive and incurable condition. In fact, studies now warn that there's one thing you may be doing in the bathroom that can send your dementia risk soaring. They say this one habit may make your dementia risk 65 percent higher than if you follow doctors' recommendations on the matter. Read on to find out which bathroom habit may be putting you at high risk and how you can lower your odds of developing dementia.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

People Say Their Hair Grows "Twice as Fast" With This Shampoo and Conditioner Set — and It's on Sale for $20

Before the holiday season really starts, get your beauty routine in check. If you're not loving how your hair looks these days, the solution could lie in new shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically to volumize and thicken strands. Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the OGX Thick and Full Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set for its lowest price ever on Amazon.
HAIR CARE

